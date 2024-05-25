Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | French Open 2024, R1

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will lock horns with Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the 2024 French Open on Sunday (May 26). This highly anticipated encounter could be their last meeting in Paris.

Amid all the fitness concerns, Murray has still put in the hard yards to perform at a high level on tour. The Brit has chalked up five wins from 14 matches this season, including a third-round appearance in the Miami Open. He also reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

The 37-year-old will enter Paris on the back of a second-round appearance in the Bordeaux Challenger and a first-round exit in the Geneva Open. Despite a valiant effort against Yannick Hanfmann, he fell to the German in straight sets.

Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, has made a modest start to the season and participated in only seven events on the main tour. He's registered second-round appearances in the Argentina Open, and the Morocco Open, where he lost to Mariano Navone in three sets.

The Swiss veteran will enter Paris on the back of a second-round exit in the Bordeaux Challenger. He began his campaign with a convincing win against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but couldn't edge past Pedro Martinez. The Spaniard defeated him in straight sets.

Murray leads the head-to-head against Wawrinka 13-9. He defeated the Swiss most recently in the 2022 Cincinnati Open in 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5.

However, Wawrinka holds a slight advantage when it comes to their head-to-head battle in Paris. He's managed to defeat the Brit twice at the French Open during their last three encounters (2017, 2020).

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka match schedule

The match between Murray and Wawrinka will be held on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Date: May 26, 2024 (Sunday)

Match Timings: Not before 08:15 p.m. local time, 02:15 p.m ET, 06:15 p.m. GMT, 11:45 p.m. IST

Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka streaming details

Fans can catch the live action between Murray and Wawrinka, and the rest of the 2024 French Open on the respective websites and channels:

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

For more details about the live stream of the French Open, click here.