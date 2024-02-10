Bille Jean King has made her position clear regarding ongoing speculations about Andy Murray’s potential retirement.

Murray has had a forgettable start to his 2024 campaign. The Brit has registered four losses and is yet to win a single match this season. His latest defeat came against Tomas Machac in the opening round of the ongoing Open 13 in Marseille, France. Overall, Murray has lost nine of his last 10 matches since the 2023 Zhuhai Championships.

Given his poor run of form, a few have raised concerns about his potential retirement. BBC Scotland sports broadcaster Kheredine Idessane recently wrote an article addressing his countrymen's discouraging results.

"All good things come to an end, of course. So when should @andy_murray call time on his extraordinary career?" Idessane wrote on X.

In his article, he alluded to the former World No. 1 “damaging” his legacy.

"The stats tell a story of steady decline," he wrote about the World No. 49. “At what point does bravely soldiering on start to damage his legacy?”

Several in the tennis fraternity such as Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova, and Rennae Stubbs rushed to Andy Murray’s defence. Twelve-time Grand Slam singles champion Billie Jean King, too, recently weighed in on the debate.

"When should @andy_murray decide to end his incredible career? When he decides it's time," she wrote on X.

King, who has been a revolutionary figure in the world of tennis, drew the curtain on her singles career in 1983, just a few days shy of 40. She holds the record for the oldest title winner on the WTA tour, having won the trophy in Birmingham aged 39. Although King took a leave from singles, she continued to compete in doubles until 1990 (46 years old).

While defending Andy Murray’s decision to continue playing, Billie Jean King firmly stated that the Brit should "do what he wants."

"Andy Murray loves tennis, and should do what he wants, when he wants to do it," she said about the 36-year-old.

Andy Murray on his retirement row: "I won't quit; I will keep fighting"

Murray pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Andy Murray, on his part, recently shut down speculations over his possible retirement from tennis.

Responding to Kheredine Idessane’s comments about “damaging his legacy,” the three-time Grand Slam champion said that while most people would quit if they were to find themselves in his current situation, he works differently.

"Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently," he said on X.

Murray may have witnessed a slump in form in recent months, but he put on a spectacular display in the first half of 2023. The Brit featured in the final of the Qatar Open and won three Challengers-level titles. He subsequently re-entered the World’s top 40 for the first time in five years.

"I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of," Murray added.

