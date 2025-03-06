"Andy Murray is a way better hire than Pete Sampras" - Former ATP pro gives nod of approval to Novak Djokovic & Brit's blockbuster partnership

Former ATP professional Janko Tipsarevic gave his nod of approval to the blockbuster partnership between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic while arguing that the Brit is a better coach for the Serb than Pete Sampras.

Tipsarevic asserted that there is no one better equipped to coach Djokovic given that Murray knows the feeling of the pressure that the 24-time Grand Slam champion needs his coach to understand.

Speaking on the Tennis Podcast show, the former Serbian player who is now a coach, described Murray as a "full package" while also pointing out that the two-time Wimbledon champion has faced players who Djokovic is still competing against.

Janko Tipsarevic believes that Andy Murray is the most suitable coach for Djokovic at this stage of his career, as compared to other tennis legends, top players, and Grand Slam winners, including Pete Sampras.

Describing Andy Murray as a "very good hire," Tipsarevic told tennis broadcaster David Law that he was certain that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was the best pick for Djokovic as a coach.

"There's nobody, David, there's nobody better on tour for Novak as a full package that he knows personally, that he respects personally, that he knows that will give 100% into the job like he is giving in this moment of his career than Murray. I am 100% certain of that. He's a way better hire than, you know, people who are talking like Sampras or some legend or some ex, you know, top, top player or Grand Slam winner,” Tipsarevic stated during the Tennis Podcast.

“Because in Andy, you have everything in one, in terms of somebody who knows the feeling of the pressure that Novak needs his coach to know. And also he has been playing with the guys that Novak is still competing against. So, yeah, I think it was a very good hire,” the former player from Belgrade added.

Novak Djokovic made it to the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open under the tutelage of Andy Murray before being forced to retire on account of injury.

Novak Djokovic aiming to go one better than Roger Federer at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic in action at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, who first won the title at Indian Wells in 2008, is aiming for a record sixth win at the ATP 1000 tournament.

The former World No. 1 went on to reign supreme in the first event of the Sunshine Double in 2011 when he defeated arch rival Rafael Nadal in the final.

Three back-to-back titles came Djokovic's way from 2014 to 2016, which included a couple of title-round wins against Roger Federer.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Roger Federer also registered three successive triumphs at Indian Wells from 2004 until 2006 before winning the title again in 2012 and 2017.

Djokovic will become the first-ever player to bag six titles if he does manage to go all the way in the 2025 edition of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

