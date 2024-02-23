Andy Murray recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev being clubbed together as the modern day 'Fab-4' in tennis.

Murray was a notable member of the Big Four alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer during the peak of his career. The quad hegemonized tennis courts all across the globe for a good ten years from 2008 to 2017.

In the aforementioned period, the Big Four collectively won 35 out of the 40 Grand Slam titles up for grabs. Murray contributed to the record with his three triumphs, at US Open in 2012, and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

While the Brit's share may be tiny in terms of trophies, he ended up as a finalist eight times and a semifinalist ten times during the aformentioned years.

Federer retired in 2022, and Nadal and Murray seem to be approaching the end of their career as well. With Djokovic still dominating, the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner, and Medvedev have made space for themselves at the highest echelons along with the Serb.

Since the onset of 2021, Djokovic (7), Alcaraz (2), Sinner (1), and Medvedev (1) have taken home 11 Grand Slam trophies.

These numbers prompted one journalist at a Qatar Open press conference to ask Andy Murray whether it would be fitting to call the quartet the 'Fab-4'.

"People are sort of searching for that era again of a group of players that are competing and winning most weeks, but it takes time to build that. That doesn't come, like, from one tournament to the next. You know, it was over the course of I think, like, six, seven, eight years and playing in the finals of majors all of the time," Murray responded.

"I'm not saying that it's not possible" - Andy Murray on new Fab-4 consisting Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner

During the same presser, Andy Murray claimed that he was not denying the possibility of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev emerging as the players to beat.

"My feeling is that it takes a little bit of time to create that. I'm not saying that it's not possible that Alcaraz and Sinner and Medvedev or some of the younger guys are dominating and are at the top of the sport and then the latter stages of the major events for five, six, seven years in a row, is definitely possible," he stated.

The former World No. 1 put extra faith in Alcaraz and Sinner to dominate the game.

"I think it's a possibility, particularly with Alcaraz and Sinner. I think Medvedev is brilliant, as well. There is a possibility, yeah, that that happens but no guarantee," Murray added.

