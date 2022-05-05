Andy Murray withdraws from Madrid Open last 16 clash against Novak Djokovic due to illness

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his last 16 match on Thursday against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open due to illness.

The rivals were supposed to start the day's play at the Estadio Manolo Santana. However, the tournament's Twitter page announced that the Scot pulled out of the match owing to illness. Instead, Andrey Rublev and Dan Evans will start the day's play.

"Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness. We wish you a speedy recovery Andy Murray. Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court."

This is an unfortunate turn of events for Murray, who reached the third round of a tournament for the first time since the Australian Open in January. He beat the likes of Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov to set up his 37th encounter against Djokovic.

Murray's withdrawal means that Djokovic is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. The Serb had previously beaten Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Novak Djokovic will face Hubert Hurkacz or Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic faces either Hubert Hurkacz or Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals

In the last eight, Novak Djokovic will face either 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz or compatriot Dusan Lajovic.

The Pole reached the third round following two hard-fought victories over Hugo Dellien and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Lajovic had to qualify for the main draw and beat Borna Coric in the first round. He then produced one of the biggest upsets in the competition by defeating fifth seed Casper Ruud 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-4.

Djokovic has played only nine matches this season, triumphing in six of them. After exiting the Dubai Tennis Championships in the quarterfinals, the Serb was ousted in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He then reached the final of the Serbia Open with hard-fought wins over Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov. However, the Serb lost to Andrey Rublev in the final.

Djokovic seems to be finding his form as he plays more matches, with his win over Monfils in straight sets being an encouraging sign. The 34-year-old will set his sights for the Madrid Open title.

If Djokovic beats Hurkacz or Lajovic in the quarterfinals, he could face either Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal and Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan