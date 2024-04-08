"Andy Murray would have won 10 Majors if he didn't play at the same time as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer" - Mats Wilander

Andy Murray was one of a handful of players who challenged the monopoly of the ‘Big 3’ — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — in the 2010s, winning three Grand Slam titles and reaching the World No. 1 during his illustrious career.

And if former World No. 1 Mats Wilander’s words are anything to go by, the Briton’s Grand Slam count would have been much higher than three had he not played in the same era as the ‘Big 3’.

Wilander in his latest interview with Eurosport, dubbed Murray one of the “greatest fighters of all time”, saying his fighting spirit shone through in Miami where he had rolled his ankle in a third-round defeat against Tomas Machac.

He went on to add that he would have won at least 10 Grand Slam titles had he not run into the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

“A lot of people have, I think, misunderstood Andy Murray over the years,” Mats Wilander said. “But when you see him in Miami after doing that to his ankle, suddenly, they might realise Andy Murray is one of the greatest fighters of all time, one the greatest competitors of all time.

“He would have won 10 majors if he didn't play at the same time as the big three. Again, it's just Andy Murray. He's an unbelievable fighter. He's got so much knowledge, so much experience, but he still looks at tennis like a kid, like when he was 14 years old.”

Notably, Murray has reached eight additional Grand Slam finals (besides his three wins), losing to a member of the ‘Big 3’ in the final every single time.

"Not even Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic won it twice" - Mats Wilander on Andy Murray's Olympics heroics

Andy Murray with his Olympics medals.

Andy Murray has hinted that 2024 being his last season on the Tour, and Mats Wilander believes that the Olympics would be the perfect send-off for the two-time Gold medalist.

“I'm really, really looking forward to him playing the Olympics, because I hope that if he does quit this year - which I hope he doesn't - I do believe personally that it will happen at the Olympics,” Mats Wilander said.

Wilander said the mega multi-sporting event is where Murray has made the biggest impact for British tennis by winning back-to-back singles Gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

Pitting the achievement against those of some of the sport’s other greats, Wildander said not even Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer have two (or even one in the case of the latter two) singles Gold medal.

“That's where he's made the biggest impact on British tennis,” Mats Wilander said. “That's where he has made the most fans and friends in his home nation of Great Britain because he played for his country and he won it twice.

“Not even Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic won the Olympics twice. Of course, some of those guys haven't even won it once," he added.

Murray has played 13 matches so far in 2024, with five wins to his name.

