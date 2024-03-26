Andy Roddick recently came up with a zinger while answering a fan's question during the latest episode of his podcast, where he invited four-time Major winner Kim Clijsters and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim.

Roddick was famous for his sense of humor during his playing days. Picked by both his peers and journalists alike as the funniest player on the ATP Tour, the American's wit was just as much a part of his persona as his big serving.

Andy Roddick lived up to his reputation on Tuesday (March 26) during his interaction with Clijsters and Wertheim on the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast. Wertheim informed him of a fan's query, where they claimed that they could listen to the 41-year-old and the journalist talk at 1.5x speed and not lose track of anything.

"This came my way... A) Can you and Andy please talk about and B) We've got some constructive criticism," Jon Wertheim said to the former World No. 1 (1:07:35). "One of them is, you can listen to this podcast at 1.5 speed and not lose anything. So either you and I are slow talkers or else. Jack up the speed, or you won't miss anything, everyone!"

Funnily enough, the 2003 US Open champion took exception to the fan's assertions, stating in his response that being a slow talker and better than Roger Federer at tennis couldn't possibly be associated with him.

"The two things I've never been accused of in my life are slow talking and being better than Roger Federer at tennis. Those are the two things that are certainties for me," Roddick replied (at 1:08:04).

Wertheim then quizzed Roddick with a question of his own: whether he could take on Federer at 2x speed.

"Could you play Roger double speed?" Wertheim asked (at 1:08:16).

The American couldn't help but laugh as he insisted that he wouldn't mind giving it a shot.

"I would like to try, I'd love to have that, yeah," Roddick replied (at 1:08:17).

Roger Federer leads Andy Roddick 21-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick during Wimbledon 2009 trophy ceremony

Andy Roddick had a tough time playing in Roger Federer's era in the early 2000s. The 2003 US Open winner was denied by the Swiss maestro in four Major finals: 2005-06, 2009 Wimbledon and the 2006 US Open.

Federer began their rivalry with a four-match winning run before Roddick beat him in the semifinals of the 2003 Canadian Open. That was the American's last victory over the future World No. 1 in the next four years, as he dropped their following 11 encounters.

Andy Roddick was finally able to score a win in the rivalry again in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Miami Open, overcoming the Swiss maestro in three tough sets. He then lost their next six matches, which included a titanic five-set battle in the 2009 Wimbledon final.

The former World No. 1 saved his best for last, though. The American fought tooth and nail to outlast Federer in his final year on the ATP Tour in 2012, beating him in three sets in the third round of the Miami Open. He would ultimately end his career with a 3-21 win/loss record against the 20-time Major winner.

