Andy Roddick attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Cincinnati, Ohio

Andy Roddick recently attended Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Eras Tour, which is currently underway, marks Swift's sixth concert tour. The concert takes her fans through all of her musical eras, paying homage to each of her studio albums. This is her second all-stadium tour, following the immensely successful 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

Each concert is an immersive experience, spanning over three hours and the set list boasts an impressive 44 songs, meticulously divided into 10 distinct acts. The all-stadium tour started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and is scheduled to conclude on August 17, 2024, in London, England.

Former World No. 1, Andy Roddick, recently attended Taylor Swift's concert in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday. Roddick took to social media to share a video clip capturing Swift's performance of her hit song, "...Ready For It?"

"Eras," Roddick tweeted.

"Tough to make any numbers-based argument against Novak Djokovic being the best" - Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's claim to the title of the GOAT has been undeniably solidified with his remarkable 23rd Grand Slam win.

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 at the Roland Garros final. The win marked the Serb's third French Open title, surpassing Rafael Nadal in the Slam race. As the sole leader among men in the Open Era, Djokovic has undeniably earned the title of the GOAT, as asserted by Andy Roddick.

In a tweet following Djokovic's French Open triumph, Roddick stated that any argument against the Serb can only be based on subjective feelings rather than concrete numbers.

Andy Roddick extended his congratulations to the 23-time Grand Slam champion for his remarkable achievement, emphasizing the sheer incredibility of such a monumental number.

"Tough to make any numbers-based argument against Novak Djokovic being the best! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible," Roddick wrote.

Interestingly, when a fan asked Andy Roddick about his opinion on the best player, disregarding statistics, he confidently chose Roger Federer. Roddick stated that Federer was the most formidable opponent he had ever faced.

Despite having a 5-4 advantage in head-to-head matches against the 36-year-old, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that he never competed against him during his prime, therefore, could not pick Djokovic in all honesty.

"Roger was best that I played ……. I also missed most of Novak's prime so that doesn’t settle much," Roddick explained.

