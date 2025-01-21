Andy Roddick breaks down what Novak Djokovic needs to do to beat Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open QF

Andy Roddick has offered his insights for one of the most-anticipated matches at the Australian Open 2025 as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The high-octane clash will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, January 21.

The tennis world is buzzing about the match, and for good reason. Djokovic holds the record for the most number of Australian Open titles. If he wins the trophy this year, he will become the most successful player in the Open Era with 25 Grand Slam titles.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has won every other Major except the Australian Open. If he does win the Melbourne Slam, he will become the youngest man in tennis history to complete a Career Grand Slam.

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick is eagerly awaiting the match and said on his podcast titled Served with Andy Roddick:

“I just can't wait for this matchup. I can't wait to see the problem-solving. It's basically ‘how do I keep the right hand of Carlos at bay’ if you're Novak, right? This punch-out power of the forehand side, the brilliance where it's like ‘I can run up the scoreboard very quickly’. It’s like holding a crazy good offense in the NFL, slowing the game, running out the clock, all of these things.” (18:01nonwards)

The American great explained what Novak Djokovic has to do to get the better of his younger and more fancied opponent.

“That's what Novak's doing and he's great at it - switching directions, keeping space between. So when Carlos unloads in the forehand, making sure he does it from even six inches or a foot further back than he normally would. All those little miniature wins matter over the course of time in this matchup,” he added.

Djokovic comes into this match after a straight-sets win over Jiri Lehecka, while Alcaraz advanced after Jack Draper retired after two sets in their fourth-round clash.

Second serve will be key in Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match, says Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other seven times, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 4-3. Djokovic had won their last encounter when he beat the Spaniard on clay in the final of the Paris Olympics.

However, the last time they squared off in a Grand Slam, Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Roddick feels second serves will play a huge role in what promises to be an exhilarating contest.

“You can see who wins most matches just by seeing who defends their second serve better. Eighty or 90% of the time, whoever defends their second serve better wins the match. That and break points converted. You can go 2/2 or 0/10. The 0/10 is doing a lot more work consistently, but you have to break in this one. I just can't wait to watch it. I cannot wait to watch it. It’s going to be the best,” he said on the same podcast.

Will Novak Djokovic go a step closer to winning a record 11th Australian Open title or will Carlos Alcaraz upset him again? Only time will tell.

