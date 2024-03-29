Andy Roddick calls out 'Donald Trump endorsed' Michigan State Representative for misidentifying college basketball team as "illegal invaders"

Andy Roddick recently called out Michigan State Representative Matt Maddock for mistakenly identifying the Gonzaga men’s basketball team as illegal migrants.

The incident occurred when Maddock, who is a "Donald Trump endorsed" politician going by his X (formerly Twitter) bio, shared a photo of a plane landing at Detroit Metro Airport.

He speculated that the plane was transporting migrants from the southern border to Michigan, who were then being put on buses with a police escort.

"Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?" Maddock wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

However, his assumptions were far from the truth as a journalist, from local news station WXYZ, investigated the photos and confirmed that the passengers were not migrants, but the Gonzaga basketball team arriving for the Sweet 16 tournament in Michigan.

"Just to be clear, this was the Gonzaga basketball team. Photos show Gonzaga getting on an Allegiant plane to Detroit for the Sweet 16, and Flight Radar shows a plane from GEG to DTW landed at 7:25 p.m., around the time this photo was posted. This is a wild tweet," the journalist wrote.

This revelation turned Maddock’s tweet into a source of mockery, for spreading misinformation without proper verification. Among those who chimed in was former World No. 1, Andy Roddick. The 2003 US Open champion did not hold back in his response, pointing out that Maddock’s tweet had been viewed millions of times, many of whom may have accepted the misinformation as fact.

"This has been viewed 3.7 million times. Many of whom have accepted this as fact ……. It was the Gonzaga basketball team. It was a college basketball team. Not “three buses loaded up w illegal invaders….. with a police escort”," Roddick wrote.

Andy Roddick taken aback by 'MAGA' label amid squatters' rights dispute

Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open

Andy Roddick was left perplexed when an NBA analyst referred to him as "MAGA Roddick" after the former tennis pro expressed his views on squatters' property rights.

Roddick reacted to a viral TikTok video demonstrating how to apply unfavorable possession laws, also known as squatters' rights, in the US, which grant unlawful occupants rights over properties without the owner's permission.

The former ATP No. 1 believes that squatters’ property rights should no longer be recognized.

"Squatters having property rights is one of the dumber things that continues to exist IMO … how’s someone gonna get arrested for changing the locks on their own place ? Always wanna know why I’m wrong. Educate me," Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I know being simple and painting w a knee jerk political simpleton brush is easier ….. if anyone interested in actual policies and how they’re applied in each state, I found this helpful. I think it’s important to even be able to disagree w the party we have most recently voted for. A lot of stupid policy around this issue," he added.

Reacting to Andy Roddick’s post, an NBA analyst labeled the former 'MAGA', often used negatively to criticize supporters of Donald Trump and his 'Make America Great Again' slogan from the 2016 campaign.

"MAGA Roddick," the NBA analyst Mike Gerasimo wrote.

The 42-year-old replied:

"Are you being serious?"