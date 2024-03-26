"Are you being serious?" - Andy Roddick baffled by 'MAGA' label slapped on him by NBA analyst after squatters' rights dispute

Andy Roddick was left baffled by an NBA analyst who called the former ATP World No. 1 "MAGA Roddick" on social media.

The Make America Great Again (MAGA) dig came from the NBA analyst after Roddick had shared his opinion on squatters' property rights. Recently, a viral TikTok video posted by a migrant of Venezuelan nationality, Leonel Moreno, showed him offering tips to his followers on invoking adverse possession laws or squatters' rights in the United States.

In particular circumstances, the laws can give rights to unlawful property occupants over properties occupied by them without the consent of owners. According to Roddick, squatters' property rights should not exist anymore.

"Squatters having property rights is one of the dumber things that continues to exist IMO … how’s someone gonna get arrested for changing the locks on their own place ? Always wanna know why I’m wrong. Educate me," Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 2003 US Open champion added:

"I know being simple and painting w a knee jerk political simpleton brush is easier ….. if anyone interested in actual policies and how they’re applied in each state, I found this helpful. I think it’s important to even be able to disagree w the party we have most recently voted for. A lot of stupid policy around this issue."

In a response to Roddick's first post, an NBA analyst slapped the 'MAGA' label on the 41-year-old. The label is often used in a negative sense to call out supporters of Donald Trump, who used the 'Make America Great Again' slogan during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

"MAGA Roddick," the NBA analyst wrote.

A baffled Roddick replied to the comment, asking:

"Are you being serious?"

Andy Roddick: "I disagree specifically with Simona Halep"

Andy Roddick during the 2022 US Open Legends match

Roddick recently had his say on Simona Halep's 'defensive' response to Caroline Wozniacki's opinion on allowing wildcard entries to players who have been found guilty of doping.

Halep, who was banned in 2022 after testing positive for banned substance roxadustat, was recently cleared to return to action after a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to the CAS' verdict, the Romanian had not deliberately consumed the substance. The Miami Open gave her a wildcard.

During a Miami Open press conference, Wozniacki said that players returning from doping suspensions should not get opportunities at tournaments as wildcards. According to the Dane, such players should work their way up from the bottom.

Later, Halep was asked about Wozniacki's comments, to which the Romanian responded defensively. During an episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, the 2003 US Open winner said that the Romanian was clearly 'bothered' by Wozniacki's comments.

"Halep didn’t like it. She got defensive and said she’s not a cheater, she didn’t dope. You can tell that she was bothered," Roddick said (via Tennis.com).

The 41-year-old went on to say that he disagrees with Halep and that she was given her wildcard entry into the Miami Open due to 'business' purposes.

"I disagree specifically with Halep. It’s a business and obviously you want her as a storyline," Roddick added.