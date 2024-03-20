Caroline Wozniacki has outlined her objections to players who have tested positive for doping being granted wild cards at tournaments, in light of Simona Halep's comeback at the 2024 Miami Open.

Halep, who tested positive for Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open, initially faced a four-year doping ban over two doping violations. However, after a successful CAS appeal, her ban was reduced to nine months, ending in July 2023, allowing her to make an immediate return to the tour.

The former World No. 1 promptly accepted a wild card into the main draw of the Miami Open, making her long-awaited return to competitive tennis. She took on Paula Badosa in her opening match, suffering a 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 loss to the Spaniard.

Caroline Wozniacki, who defeated Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the WTA 1000 event, shared her thoughts on Simona Halep's comeback. While the Dane highlighted her positive relationship with Halep, she also emphasized her stance against doping and the importance of maintaining a clean and fair sport.

"Well, first of all, I've always liked Simona. We've always had a good relationship. I've been very outspoken in the past how I feel about doping and all of that," she said in her post-match press conference.

"I think my view on doping is the same. I have always wanted a clean sport, fair for everybody. I think it's definitely still my opinion," she added.

Wozniacki clarified that her words were not aimed at the Romanian alone but asserted that players who "purposely cheated" and tested positive for doping shouldn't be awarded wild cards at prestigious tournaments.

"Again, this is not directly at Simona, but if someone purposely cheats, if someone has tested positive for doping... I understand why a tournament wants a big star in the tournament, but it's my personal belief, and it's not a knock on anyone, but it's my personal belief that I don't think people should be awarded wild cards afterwards," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"If you want to come back, and it's been a mistake, I understand, you should work your way up from the bottom. That's my personal opinion upon things," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki: "Simona Halep got her suspension reduced, it wasn't a clearance"

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki also pointed out the distinction between Simona Halep receiving a reduced sentence instead of being cleared of all the doping charges against her.

"Simona's situation has obviously dragged on for a long time. She got her suspension reduced. It wasn't a clearance, it was a reduced sentence. She's now been off of the game for a while and she's coming back," she said in the same press conference.

The Dane further reiterated her desire to maintain a clean sport that provided positive role models for the younger generation.

"Again, I just hope for a clean sport. That's all I want. I want to have good role models for the young generation. It's a sport that has a lot of money in it, a lot of competitiveness, a lot of competitors. I want a fair fight," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"I've always been a very honest athlete and always looked at everything that I've taken. Even taking Tylenol is something I double and triple check three times. All I want is for my kids to look up and say, You know what, I want to play tennis and I want to play fair," she added.

Following her win over Clara Burel, Caroline Wozniacki will square off against Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the Miami Open.