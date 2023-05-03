Andy Roddick expressed his delight at having caught up with some "old friends" Roger Federer and Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala, popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious fashion event, witnessed eminent celebrities from different industries hitting the red carpet in distinctive attire.

The 2023 edition, which took place on May 1, had Federer as the co-chair alongside Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, Albanian singer Dua Lipa and British screenwriter Michaela Coel.

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Roddick credited Federer for doing a "great job" hosting the event.

"It was a blast. We got to go support our friend Roger Federer, did a great job hosting. I think that means to shaking hands with people," he said.

Roddick was also pleased to have had a chat with Serena Williams, who divulged the news of her pregnancy at the event.

"Got to see Serena and [she] told me about the baby and pregnancy. So, it was a great night, catching up with some old friends," the American added.

Further elaborating on his Met Gala experience, Roddick stated that it was a "crazy event" meeting celebrities and engaging in conversations with them.

"There's no real like publisicts or agents or anything. So, it's kind of fun to see all the celebrities arrive without their pacifier," Roddick stated. "We actually have to engage and talk and be amongst each other. It's just an unbelievable event, so well done. Then, you kind of visit the different parts of the museum that are great. It's a crazy event in the best way."

Roger Federer delighted to see sports and fashion intertwine in recent years

Roger Federer has evidently propelled tennis to unparalleled heights through his latest contributions at the 2023 Met Gala.

Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the event, the former World No. 1 stated that it is "fortunate" to have athletes feature in fashion events that were once entirely piloted by "models and good-looking people."

"The sports people have gotten more and more fashionable. We are fortunate enough to get on the covers much more frequently nowadays. Before, it was always the models, the good-looking people, not the athletes," the Swiss said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also expressed his pleasure at witnessing the growing bond between sports and fashion.

"Life has been so intertwined between sports and fashion in recent years. It’s nice to come out on a type of red carpet like this," he opined.

NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stefon Diggs and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo were some of the other prominent athletes who featured at the 2023 Met Gala.

