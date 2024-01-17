Andy Roddick recently slammed legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre after he said that Taylor Swift was dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for money and publicity.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become one of the most high-profile couples in recent times. The pair went public with their relationship in October 2023. Over the past few months, Swift has been a mainstay in the stands during Kelce's NFL games. Kelce has also been spotted in concerts on Swift's recently concluded 'Eras Tour.'

Brett Favre recently opined that Taylor Swift entered into a relationship with the NFL star only for publicity, adding that the "money grab" move would not end well.

"She's obviously using Travis Kelce for publicity. It's a money grab that's not going to end well,” Favre said on the NFL Network.

The quarterback's comment did not sit well with many on social media, including American tennis star Andy Roddick. The former World No. 1 pointed out the irony of Brett Favre calling Swift a money grabber when he himself had been implicated in a multi-million dollar scheme to siphon money from the needy.

Brett Favre is among over three dozen defendants in a lawsuit surrounding Mississippi’s welfare scandal. Favre and others are accused of funneling $77 million in public funds, intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people, to fund pet projects.

About $5 million of these funds went towards building a volleyball arena at Favre's alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where his daughter played collegiate volleyball. Moreover, $1.7 million was allegedly used to develop a concussion treatment drug that investigators say Favre supported.

In a now deleted post, Andy Roddick pointed out Favre's hypocrisy in pointing fingers at Swift when he himself was facing such grave allegations.

"Brett Favre talking about money grabs when he was in on a scheme to steal welfare from people in his home state to build a volleyball stadium for his daughters volleyball team," Andy Roddick posted on social media platform X.

Andy Roddick helped Coco Gauff reconfigure her serve

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's coach, Brad Gilbert, recently revealed that Andy Roddick worked with the American No. 1 during the off-season to help her improve her service motion before the 2024 Australian Open began.

Interestingly, Gilbert, who has been coaching since 1994, assisted Roddick during his playing days. Gilbert praised the former World No. 1's service motion and sought his help to simply Gauff's service motion.

“I coached Andy at a young age. He’s got an amazing serve. And I was thinking, ‘what a great person to take a look at Coco’s serve.’ It’s kind of full circle. When I coached Andy, I was his age now. Andy was like Coco’s age. It was a great two days. Really helped things out, simplified Coco’s motion, abbreviated a little bit,” Gilbert said (via Tennis.com).

Coco Gauff recently began her 2024 Australian Open with a convincing 6-3, 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. She will next face fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the second round on January 17.