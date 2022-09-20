"Let others celebrate their love how they see fit" - Andy Roddick criticizes Ted Cruz for his comments on the upcoming same-sex marriage bill

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick has criticized Republican senator Ted Cruz for saying he will vote against a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections into federal law.

In a recent interview, Cruz called the bill a threat to the church and its beliefs. He also said it was propaganda from the US government to put pressure on schools and universities that oppose same-sex marriage.

Roddick took to Twitter to give his opinion on the matter and asked Cruz not to meddle in the choices of other individuals.

"Or just have faith that what you choose to do will be rewarded w the afterlife that you believe in, and let others celebrate their love how they see fit. Why do you care what someone else does in their life if you’re secure in your own choices and faith?" Roddick tweeted.

andyroddick @andyroddick @therecount Or just have faith that what you choose to do will be rewarded w the afterlife that you believe in, and let others celebrate their love how they see fit. Why do you care what someone else does in their life if you’re secure in your own choices and faith? @therecount Or just have faith that what you choose to do will be rewarded w the afterlife that you believe in, and let others celebrate their love how they see fit. Why do you care what someone else does in their life if you’re secure in your own choices and faith?

Roddick lambasted the "same old protectionist themes," calling them "dumb" and "basic."

"And why does someone choosing the love differently mean that someone is always gonna come for someone or something? These same old protectionist themes. It’s just so dumb and basic," he added.

andyroddick @andyroddick @therecount And why does someone choosing the love differently mean that someone is always gonna come for someone or something? These same old protectionist themes. It’s just so dumb and basic @therecount And why does someone choosing the love differently mean that someone is always gonna come for someone or something? These same old protectionist themes. It’s just so dumb and basic

"I had a great serve, but otherwise I was a pretty average player" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick and James Blake watch Kim Clijsters and Bethanie Mattek-Sands play during the US Open Legends Match at the 2022 US Open

In a recent interview with Boardroom, Andy Roddick stated that other than his "great serve," he was an "average player" compared to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I had a great serve, but otherwise I was a pretty average player. Roger Federer has the ability to make tennis look incredibly easy. Rafael Nadal tries so hard to win every point, which pushes people to relate to him," said Roddick.

Roddick also gave his opinion on Federer's return to the sport after knee surgery. This was a few days before the Swiss announced his impending retirement.

"He had already tried it last year, but he immediately realized that he could not continue like that. He is perfectly aware that it will be very difficult to return to high levels, so we will have to be patient. He doesn't care if he will win other titles or not, the important thing is that he worthily ends his legendary career," he added.

Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup, which will be held at the O2 in London this weekend (September 23-25).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far