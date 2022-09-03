Andy Roddick deletes tribute tweet to Serena Williams after facing backlash online, laments that his choice of words was misunderstood

Andy Roddick retracted his Twitter post in tribute to Serena Williams after a few people took offense to the same. Roddick tweeted after Williams bowed out of the US Open in what was her final appearance at the New York Major and quite likely her final career match, thanking his "old friend" for her contribution to tennis.

While the intended purpose of his message was to highlight his long-standing friendship with Williams, Roddick shed light on the unnecessary criticism he received for his tweet.

"Deleting my Serena tweet from last night. I said “my old friend” in it meaning we’ve known each other a long time. Some people are pretending to be offended by that …… killjoy," Andy Roddick posted on Twitter.

Roddick later regretted deleting his original post as he felt it was the perfect message showcasing his respect and admiration for good friend Serena Williams, and said that many people agreed with him.

"I shouldn’t have deleted it. It was a perfect tweet. The best tweet. I know the best words. Lots of people told me it was a perfect tweet. I know lots of people ….. best ….. perfect. Tweet," Roddick wrote in another post.

In his original message, Roddick said that it has been his pleasure to watch Williams grow into the great champion she is today and he is excited to see what the future holds for his compatriot.

"I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend," Roddick wrote in his original tweet.

"I've known her since I was in single digits" - Andy Roddick on Serena Williams

After Serena Williams' second-round win at the 2022 US Open, Roddick called Williams a 'bad*ss' and someone he has known and held in high regard ever since childhood. Roddick and Williams rose through the ranks of American tennis around the same time.

"I’ve known her since I was in single digits. She’s just always been a bad*ss ……. Let’s keep it rolling SW and NYC," Roddick tweeted after Serena Williams' win against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

The 2003 US Open champion spoke highly of both Serena and Venus Williams during a recent interview, expressing how the iconic duo are a lot of fun to be around when off the tennis court.

"They’re such a joy to be around when they’re not in ‘go mode.’ We’ve celebrated people’s competitiveness over the years with the greats of all time. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ve given them the benefit of the doubt to have those kinds of same competitive moments," he was quoted as saying by Fansided.

