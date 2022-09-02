"She's just always been a badass, let's keep it rolling"- Andy Roddick on Serena Williams' 2R win at US Open 2022

Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick has heaped praise on Serena Williams following her second-round victory at the 2022 US Open.

Williams, a 40-year-old underdog in the closing days of her stellar career, stunned the World No. 2, Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the final Major of the year 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2.

Williams will now lock horns with World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round to take one step ahead towards lifting an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title.

In view of Serena Williams' second-round victory, tennis great Andy Roddick took to Twitter to heap praise on her. The American referred to Williams as a "bad*ss" and encouraged her to "keep it rolling" at the New York Major.

"I’ve known her since I was in single digits. She’s just always been a badass ……. Let’s keep it rolling SW and NYC," Roddick wrote.

"I'm playing pretty good, it's kind of coming together"- Serena Williams on her performance at US Open 2022 so far

2022 US Open - Day 3

Following her second-round win over Kontaveit, Serena Williams stated in a press conference that she was pleased with her performance at the New York Major so far. She added that she had been doing well during practice but was unable to do so during tournaments until now.

"The experience was really good. I think you can only have this experience once in a lifetime, for sure. I'm playing pretty good. I feel, like I said on the court, I've been practicing really well, but it hasn't been coming together in matches," Williams said.

"But, you know, now it's kind of coming together, I guess. I mean, I had to bring it together today. It worked out," she added.

Speaking about her upcoming opponent, Ajla Tomljanovic, the American noted that the Australian has been playing an intense game and had respect for her for coming through injuries, before concluding that she expected a good match.

"I think it's good. She's been playing pretty intense and I've been actually watching her matches a lot. I saw her play last week or a week and a half to go. Yeah, she's been through a lot of injuries, so I kind of respect that. I think it's going to be a good match. I think it's good. Like I said, I have to be ready for every match," Williams said.

