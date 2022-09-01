US Open 2022: Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: September 2, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Serena Williams faces another tough test in her final professional tournament as she takes on Australian Ajla Tomjlanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open on Friday.

Williams enthralled the packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with her fighting performance against second seed Anett Kontaveit in her last match. The American, playing in just her fifth match of the year, prevailed in a marathon 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 encounter.

The American fired down 11 aces and broke Kontaveit's serve on five occasions to keep the dream of a fairytale ending alive.

Tomjlanovic beat Evgeniya Rodina in her last match.

Tomjlanovic, meanwhile, cut short Evgeniya Rodina's comeback to the tour in her second-round match — completing a come-from-behind win on Court 7. The Aussie upped her ante after dropping the tame 6-1 opening set, managing to take the next two sets 6-2, 7-5.

With this win, she improved her win-loss for the season to 30-20. Her best performances this season have come recently. She has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Western & Southern Open.

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomjlanovic, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Williams took out second seed Kontaveit in the second round.

It makes for an astonishing stat that Serena Williams — who has been on the Tour for over two decades — will face another first-time match-up in her farewell tournament.

While it will take Williams a little while to get a feel of her opponent's playing style on Friday, the American will be fancying her chances of making the last 16. In her win over Kontaviet, she swung the racket with a level of freedom that had been missing from her previous matches this year.

Her serve has played a big part in her success at Flushing Meadows this week, but it is her quick footedness that has taken opponents by surprise. The American has held her own in drawing out baseline exchanges.

For Ajla Tomljanovic, the key will be in finding a way to keep the points short as she could well find herself coming up second best in the longer rallies. Her backhand is an absolute weapon, but her very attackable second serve also comes off as a major chink in the armor.

The Aussie has played well in the lead-up to this match and possesses the game needed to push Williams, but a raucous crowd backing her and the confidence that comes with having just beaten the second-best player in the world should help Williams power through.

Prediction: Williams to win in three sets

