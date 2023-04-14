Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has disclosed a startling injury following his participation in the 2023 Pickleball Slam.

Pickleball is a unique paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Tennis legends such as John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang participated in the tournament.

The Pickleball Slam, which included both singles and doubles matches, took place at the luxurious Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The highly anticipated event featured a remarkable $1 million purse and was broadcast live on ESPN US, just before the March Madness women's championship game.

The Pickleball Podcast recently took to Twitter to gage the public's curiosity about Roddick's current involvement in the sport. In response to the poll, the former US Open champion stated that he is currently sidelined due to a torn meniscus and a minor stress fracture in his knee.

Roddick explained that he will require a few weeks of rest and rehabilitation before he can pick up the paddle.

"Haven’t picked up a paddle but not because I don’t want to. Had a torn meniscus and a small stress fracture in knee. Need to heal up for a couple of weeks," Roddick tweeted.

Andy Roddick's ex-coach Brad Gilbert says the American was "as good as" Roger Federer in the 2004 Wimbledon final but was "unlucky"

Andy Roddick's former coach Brad Gilbert recently asserted that the American tennis player was unfortunate in the 2004 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer. Gilbert, who mentored Roddick from 2003 to 2004, expressed his opinion on the subject during his appearance on 'The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast.'

Gilbert was asked about his experience coaching Roddick in matches against Roger Federer, who was undoubtedly a formidable opponent. Gilbert replied that during his time as Roddick's coach, the gap between his level and that of the Swiss tennis legend was not insurmountable.

"During 2003/2004 the gap wasn't like this, I mean they played four times and Fed won three," Gilbert said.

Gilbert reflected on the 2004 Wimbledon final as being one of the only coaching moments in his career that he wished he could take back. He acknowledged that Andy Roddick was just as skilled as Federer at the time, but unfortunate rain delays disrupted the American's momentum.

"I felt Roddick was as good as Federer at that moment," Gilbert said. "Two-three rain delays in that match where Roddick had the momentum and he was a little bit unlucky."

Federer won the 2004 Wimbledon final 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-4.

