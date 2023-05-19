Sharing his thoughts on Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the 2023 French Open, Andy Roddick mentioned that the sport has been lucky to have been graced by the Spaniard's presence for so long.

Rafael Nadal announced that he wouldn’t be playing at the French Open because of a lingering hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open. The Spaniard shared the news of his withdrawal at a press conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain.

Roddick, who won the 2003 US Open, also reached four other major finals, including Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009, and the US Open in 2006.

The former Australian tennis player recently spoke to Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman about Rafael Nadal's press conference. According to Roddick, the purpose of the press conference was evident from the start.

“Yeah, not unexpected based on the press conference yesterday, as Jim and I both mentioned yesterday," said Roddick. "You don’t call a press conference this far before the event to tell people you are participating in it.”

"You wouldn’t know that until you’re closer," he added. "You call a press conference to say you’re probably not going to make it. So this is obviously very disappointing."

Andy Roddick curious about when Rafael Nadal will return to the sport

2023 Australian Open - Day 3 Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands with Mackenzie McDonald of the United States after losing their second-round singles match during the 2023 Australian Open

Though the news that Nadal won’t be playing in the French Open is unwelcome, the discussion moved to the topic of Nadal’s future. Roddick wondered if we have seen the last of Rafael Nadal on the tennis court.

Rafael Nadal has clearly stated his intention to return in 2024. But does this mean he will stick to clay as it plays to his strengths?

“He intends to play next year. And this is the place he likes," Roddick continued. "What does that actually mean? Does this mean he is going to play only on hard court? Does this mean he is going to play only on clay?”

Roddick opined that Rafael Nadal could choose to forgo playing at Wimbledon and the US Open. He speculated that next year's French Open may end up being Nadal’s swansong.

“Does it mean he wants to say goodbye to Wimbledon or the US Open?” Roddick remarked. "Or does it end at Roland Garros next year? These are all questions we don’t know the answers to. But man, how lucky have we have had him for this long."

