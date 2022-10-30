Andy Roddick gives cheeky reply to fan who suggested that he runs for election

Tennis icon Andy Roddick had a cheeky response to a fan suggesting that he should contest in elections.

Roddick is a retired American tennis player who was regarded as one of the finest in the world around the turn of the century. He won the US Open in 2003 and rose to the position of World No. 1. Despite Roger Federer overshadowing him, he managed to forge a successful career for himself through his diligence and perseverance.

An inductee of the Tennis Hall of Fame, the American is also well known for being politically engaged on Twitter. One user recently stated that he should run for office since his viewpoint is so logical, referring to a conversation he had with another user.

"Andy, you make too much sense. You should run for office. Wait, nvm. We don’t elect people who make sense," a user tweeted.

Jordan Rickman @jordrtall



Wait, nvm. We don’t elect people who make sense. 🙃 @andyroddick Andy, you make too much sense. You should run for officeWait, nvm. We don’t elect people who make sense. 🙃 @andyroddick Andy, you make too much sense. You should run for office Wait, nvm. We don’t elect people who make sense. 🙃

Roddick was quick to reply to that comment, saying:

"I’d be unelectable......."

"I'm not jealous of Roger Federer's success, I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the GOAT" - Andy Roddick

Roger Federer leads Andy Roddick 21-3 in the head-to-head stats.

During his stint on the ATP tour, Andy Roddick locked horns with Roger Federer on 24 occasions, with the latter managing to win just thrice. The duo also faced off in four Grand Slam finals (Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, 2009, and the US Open in 2006), with Federer coming out on top on each occasion.

In view of this, speaking with Mardy Fish in the 2021 documentary titled "UNTOLD: Breaking Point," Roddick said that he was not envious of the Swiss maestro's success, but rather of the ease with which he handled the pressure of being the greatest of all time.

"He's the most-liked athlete universally, in the world. You speak 17 languages (hyperbole; Federer speaks eight languages) and your hair looks amazing, and it's fantastic and you don't sweat," Andy Roddick said.

"I'm not jealous of his success. I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the greatest of all time," he added.

He also emphasized how hard he had to work to defeat the Big 3 back then. He continued by describing how, during his period of conflict with the trio, he had to constantly endure criticism.

"It became this gargantuan effort trying to beat the guys that had become the Mount Rushmore of the game. And all the while taking criticisms. But my dad instilled that army mentality where if you take it on the chin, you get up and you do it again. I had to get up a lot," he stated.

Poll : 0 votes