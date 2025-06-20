Andy Roddick gives honest opinion on Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon chances compared to Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz after shock Halle loss

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick has reacted to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's quarterfinal loss in Halle. Sinner was the defending champion and the top seed at the tournament, his first on grass this year, but was toppled by Alexander Bublik after an engrossing three-set, two-hour match, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Ad

The Italian was stunned by Bublik's superior serve. The Russian has a history at the tournament, taking the trophy in 2023, and he looked far more at home on the grass than Sinner. Bublik thundered down 15 aces and gained revenge for his loss to Sinner at the French Open, when he was beaten in straight sets on the World No. 1's more favored clay.

Andy Roddick was watching on as a pundit for the Tennis Channel and was asked if he was surprised by Sinner's early exit from the Terra Wortmann event. Roddick felt that Sinner's defeat was not unexpected:

Ad

Trending

"I don't think this is a shocking loss. I think Bublik could be on a shortlist of 10, 15 of the best grass court players right now if he's in form and engaged. I like Bublik on grass alot, more so than I'm worried about Sinner on it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roddick went on to talk about Jannik Sinner's hopes for his maiden Wimbledon victory in July, and didn't think the loss in Halle was any indicator of the 23-year-old's chances, though he acknowledged that grass was not his best surface:

"We have to have all these conversations and criticisms, with a dose of reality, right? It's not his best surface, it's probably his least favorite surface, and in my mind he's still one of the three favorites to win Wimbledon along with Alcaraz and Novak."

Ad

Jannik Sinner's best showing at the All England Club was in 2023. He was comfortably beaten then by Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, 3-6, 4-6, 6-7(4).

Jannik Sinner struggles mentally after epic French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

The Halle tournament followed fast in the heels of Jannik Sinner's epic more than five-hour struggle with Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final. Sinner failed to convert three championship points in the match against his great rival and lost after five incredibly close-fought sets.

Ad

Before Halle, the Italian acknowledged he'd struggled mentally dealing with the loss, per TNT Sports:

"I think that for me to play another tournament is positive, because every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court. But yes, I've already had a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better. My family stand behind me, and my friends. Nonetheless, I often think about the match."

Whatever demons Jannik Sinner carries into Wimbledon after Roland Garros, Roddick was still correct to list him as one of the favorites to lift the famous trophy. Many observers favor Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, or even Novak Djokovic, who, at age 38, will be chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More