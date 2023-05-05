Andy Roddick responded to a fan criticizing him for his comments on Carlos Alcaraz.

The former World No. 1 heaped praise on Alcaraz, claiming that the Spaniard was the most complete 19-year-old tennis player he ever saw ahead of the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I think he’s the most complete 19 year old male tennis player I’ve ever seen. Federer didn’t win his 1st major til he was 21. Rafa Nadal won at 17 but wasn’t great on all surfaces til he was 20 or 22. Alcaraz there’s really no weakness," Andy Roddick told on Tennis Channel.

One fan took objection to Roddick's statement and stated that Alcaraz may not have the amount of competitive spirit Nadal had.

"Pump the breaks @andyroddick lol. Don’t under estimate how much of competitor Rafa was (and is). I’m not sure Alcaraz has THAT type of insanity (lol). I agree he is insanely talented , but we all know it doesn’t just stop there," the fan's tweet read.

BreEze 🌊 @AuraB_30

Don’t under estimate how much of competitor Rafa was (and is). I’m not sure Alcaraz has THAT type of insanity (lol). I agree he is insanely talented , but we all know it doesn’t just stop there. The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Roddick on Carlos Alcaraz: “I think he’s the most complete 19 year old male tennis player I’ve ever seen. Federer didn’t win his 1st major til he was 21. Rafa Nadal won at 17 but wasn’t great on all surfaces til he was 20 or 22. Alcaraz there’s really no weakness…” Roddick on Carlos Alcaraz: “I think he’s the most complete 19 year old male tennis player I’ve ever seen. Federer didn’t win his 1st major til he was 21. Rafa Nadal won at 17 but wasn’t great on all surfaces til he was 20 or 22. Alcaraz there’s really no weakness…” https://t.co/Q2OwYyYP1I Pump the breaks @andyroddick lolDon’t under estimate how much of competitor Rafa was (and is). I’m not sure Alcaraz has THAT type of insanity (lol). I agree he is insanely talented , but we all know it doesn’t just stop there. twitter.com/thetennislette… Pump the breaks @andyroddick lol Don’t under estimate how much of competitor Rafa was (and is). I’m not sure Alcaraz has THAT type of insanity (lol). I agree he is insanely talented , but we all know it doesn’t just stop there. twitter.com/thetennislette…

Andy Roddick responded to the fan's tweet, sarcastically saying that he would "pump the brakes" on giving his opinions on tennis on a TV show before justifying his comments. Roddick said that Alcaraz did not have any weaknesses at the moment, something he did not see in any other 19-year-old tennis player.

"I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions about tennis on TV on a show that people watch for tennis coverage. There’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure I’ve seen it," Roddick tweeted.

andyroddick @andyroddick @AuraB_30 I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions… about tennis…. On TV ….. on a show that people watch for tennis coverage ….. there’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @AuraB_30 I’ll be sure to pump the brakes on giving my opinions… about tennis…. On TV ….. on a show that people watch for tennis coverage ….. there’s plenty of time ahead and not saying he will have the career they have. Simply, guy doesn’t have weaknesses right now. At 19, not sure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Andy Roddick on meeting Roger Federer and Serena Williams at the MET Gala

Andy Roddick at an exhibition match in 2017

Andy Roddick recently spoke about his experience at the MET Gala, stating that he had a blast and got to support Roger Federer, who did a great job at co-hosting the event.

"It was a blast. We got to go support our friend Roger Federer, did a great job hosting. I think that means to shaking hands with people," the former World No. 1 said.

Roddick also said that he met Serena Williams, who told him about her second pregnancy.

"Got to see Serena and [she] told me about the baby and pregnancy. So, it was a great night, catching up with some old friends," he said.

Poll : 0 votes