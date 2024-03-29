Andy Roddick hits back after being told to "stick to tennis" amid involvement in political issues and remark on Gonzaga Basketball team controversy

Andy Roddick recently responded to a social media user who told him to make comments on nothing but tennis.

Roddick played tennis professionally for 12 years from 2000 to 2012. During his active years, he won a total of 32 tour titles, including the one at the US Open in 2003, and also sat atop the world rankings for 13 weeks.

After calling it a day, he devoted the majority of his time to his whiskey business called Sweetens Cove Spirits. In recent times, Roddick has once again pivoted to tennis as an analyst, podcaster, and announcer.

Also, the American actively uses X (formerly Twitter) to voice his views and opinions on topics ranging from domestic and international politics to the obvious, tennis.

He recently stumbled upon a tweet by Matt Maddock, Michigan State Representative, who posted photographs of a couple of buses parked near a Detroit airport and claimed they were carrying 'illegal' immigrants.

"Happening right now. Three buses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort," the Republican leader wrote.

However, it later emerged that the buses were carrying Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team members, who were headed for a match against Purdue Boilermakers at NCAA March Madness.

Taking cognizance of Maddock's claims being proven false, Roddick wrote:

"This has been viewed 3.7 million times. Many of whom have accepted this as fact ……. It was the Gonzaga basketball team. It was a college basketball team. Not “three buses loaded up w illegal invaders….. with a police escort."

Roddick's remark received a stern response from an X user, who told the tennis icon to refrain from foraying into political dialogues.

"Stick to Tennis Andy. no one cares bout your political agenda," the user wrote.

Andy Roddick hit back at the advice without directly addressing the user.

"So if I am supposed to stick to tennis, does that mean people can’t comment on sports," the former World No. 1 wrote.

"You can only talk about visiting grandkids and riding golf carts" - Fan offers hilarious suggestion to Andy Roddick as he shuns 'stick to tennis' caution

As Andy Roddick shunned the 'stick with tennis' advice, a tennis fan sarcastically supported him with a hilarious suggestion.

The fan mocked 'stick with tennis' remarks by advising Roddick to not voice his opinions on tennis either since he didn't play the sport anymore. The fan, however, gave him a free pass if he only talked about grandchildren and golf.

"Technically, since you're retired from tennis, you can't even talk about that either. You can only talk about retirement-related things like visiting grandkids and riding golf carts around the neighborhood," the fan wrote.

The 2003 US Open champ responded to the suggestion with a snarky remark.

"Sh*t...," Andy Roddick wrote.

