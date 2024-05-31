Andy Roddick joins Martina Navratilova in trolling former President Donald Trump after conviction in Hush Money Trial

Andy Roddick recently reacted to the former President of the United States Donald Trump being found guilty in the Hush Money case. This was the first time in history that a US president was convicted on criminal charges.

Roddick has maintained a strong online presence since his retirement. From his own podcast, 'Served with Andy Roddick' to expressing his opinion on various topics. Apart from tennis, the American has routinely shared his thoughts on the political climate.

Trump's Hush Money case has been all the rage in the US for the past couple of days. Evidently, the former World No. 1 followed the whole trial as is evident from the content that he has interacted with on his social media.

Trending

Have a look at his social media activity:

Source- Roddick's X handle

After the verdict was announced, Roddick reacted to the news by tweeting a smile emoji.

" :) "

Expand Tweet

A fan said that the American's secretive tweet was not about the French Open.

"There are 6k people who know why this smiley, although from a former tennis player, isn't about the ongoing French Open (Roland Garros). And I think it's great," a fan wrote.

Roddick remained coy and replied:

" :) "

Source- Roddick's X handle

Roddick's reactions about the verdict of the Hush Money Trial come after Martina Navratilova trolled the Former President, saying that she woke up singing.

"I woke up this morning singing to myself For he’s a jolly good felon, he’s a jolly good felon he’s a jolly good feloooon, which nobody can deny etc etc," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Andy Roddick: "I’ve voted both ways"

Andy Roddick pictured at the 2022 US Open

Andy Roddick clashed with Donald Trump's National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as she appeared on Fox News to talk about the verdict.

Leavitt alleged that the verdict was rigged against Trump. She said that the case was brought in a Democrat stronghold and added that if they can do it to a former president, they can do it to anybody.

"They brought it here in Manhattan, a Democrat jurisdiction that they know voted for Biden 80-20 in the last election. If they can do this to President Trump, they can do it to anyone," Leavitt said.

To this, Roddick replied that he would not come under fire because he hadn't committed any crime.

"Not me. Mostly cause I don’t commit crimes," Roddick replied.

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote:

"You are also a Democrat. 🤷‍♂️🤣"

Roddick replied that he had voted for both parties, although he was more proud of some votes than others.

"As defined by what? Volume of vote? I’ve voted both ways during my lifetime. I’m prouder of some ….." he replied.

Source- Roddick's X handle

Andy Roddick retired from tennis in 2012 with one Grand Slam title to his name, having won the 2003 US Open.