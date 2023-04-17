Andy Roddick recently sang the praises of Andrey Rublev's personality and stated how his nonchalant attitude during the interviews is what tennis needs right now, especially after the retirement of Federer and Serena Williams.

Rublev won his first singles title of the season by beating Holger Rune, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, in the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday. Battling against the sixth seed, Rublev hit his fifth ace of the match to seal his win against the teenager.

Roddick, a former US Open winner, spoke about Rublev's speaking style:

"Every time he speaks, it is so raw and relatable. I think we all put forward this false bravado a lot of times. For our own protection, whatever it is. It just does not seem like he cares. He just wants to tell us what he thinks," Roddick said while appearing in show of Tennis Channel.

The American further highlighted the unpredictability of the Russian during his interviews.

"Then he goes from super professional, like, I will tell you what needs to happen. What am I going to do after this? I still have to play next week. Once we have accepted that, there is a professional thing. He goes, or maybe get a drunk."

The three-time Wimbledon finalist continued by saying how the retirements of Federer and Serena Williams has created a vacuum and Andrey Rublev is the perfect man to fill the space with his personality.

"The way he ebbs and flows during interviews -- we are approaching this vacuum, the post-Roger-Serena era. We do not know -- we have seen the healthiest days of Rafa. The more we can fill that vacuum with individual personalities that can create stardom, the better we are as a sport. This is great. Every time he talks, I find myself laughing," Roddick added.

The 40-year-old added that it was "refreshing" to have Andrey Rublev.

"It is refreshing to see someone who tells you that you know what, I did not have this overwhelming belief that when I am down by 4-1, it was my day. Most of us think that it's probably not going to work out and maybe something great will happen. That is a more realistic day," Andy Roddick added.

"I have tears" - Andrey Rublev on winning his maiden Masters 1000 event

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Eight

World No. 6 Andrey Rublev felt emotional after clinching his maiden ATP Masters 1000 singles title. Having lost his previous two final appearances, the Russian rallied to beat Rune in just above 90 minutes.

Speaking to the media after the match, the 25-year-old admitted to having tears. He further expressed happiness at winning the title.

"I have tears," Andrey Rublev said. "I don't know what to say to be honest. I don't know. I am just happy, finally. [I have] been struggling so much to win this freaking Masters 1000 tournament. Finally losing 4-1, Love-30, saving break points, thinking there is no chance to win, and somehow I did it."

Poll : 0 votes