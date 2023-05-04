Carlos Alcaraz's tennis skills have impressed Andy Roddick so much that the former player has ranked the youngster above Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the same age.

Alcaraz defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Open on Wednesday, May 3. Alcaraz was down 2-5 in the second set but won five games in a row to close out the match and continue his title defense in what was his last match as a teenager. He will turn 20 on May 5.

The Spaniard once again mixed heavy baseline hitting with frequent drop shots to improve his record for the season to 27-2. Speaking to Tennis Channel, Roddick gave his reasons for putting Alcaraz over Federer and Nadal as 19-year-old players.

"I'm not a victim of hyperbole, so I'm not saying this just because he won a match today, but I think he's the most complete 19-year-old male tennis player that I've ever seen. Roger didn't win his first Major until he was 21, Rafa won at 17 but he wasn't great on all surfaces until he was maybe 20-21-22," Roddick said.

The 2003 US Open winner further lauded Carlos Alcaraz for his courage to take risks in difficult situations, which was not the case with other players.

"Alcaraz really has no weaknesses, the backhand used to misfire a little bit more than it does now, he's able to take it line, he used to kind of love the crosscourt a little bit more. But man, most of us mere mortals, if we're missing some shots to get down in a game, it's really hard for us to just step up, play the right shot, pull the trigger, and not think about the consequences. He's a master at that, even at 19. It's unbelievable to see," Roddick added.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Borna Coric in Madrid Open 2023 SF

Carlos Alcaraz will take on 2022 Cincinnati Masters winner Borna Coric in the penultimate match in Madrid on Friday, May 5. This will be the first meeting between the two players. To reach the last four, the Croatian beat Hugo Gaston, Hubert Hurkacz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Daniel Altmaier.

Alcaraz has already won titles in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, and Barcelona this year, and is two wins away from his fourth Masters 1000 triumph. If he defends his title in Madrid and just shows up at the Italian Open later this month, he will replace Novak Djokovic as the World No. 1.

