Andy Roddick reacts to almost having his name dropped on "The Office"

Former world No.1 Andy Roddick confessed to being clueless that "The Office" writers named him the father of Jan's kid in the show's initial screenplay.

The Office is a mockumentary sitcom television series that chronicles the daily life of office workers. From 2006 to 2011, the sitcom received six consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, prevailing in its second season.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, the two female leads in the sitcom, said on a 2021 episode of their “Office Ladies” podcast that Melora Hardin’s character, Jan, used the former tennis player as a sperm donor. Unfortunately, the show's makers chose not to pursue the storyline and cut it from the final episode, which aired in 2008.

Upon being asked about the situation, Andy Roddick replied in an interview with Page Six that he was completely unaware of this, despite being a huge fan of the show.

"No, I didn’t know any of that. I knew Jenna and her husband Lee [Kirk] back in the day, and they knew that I was a huge fan of the show," Andy Roddick said.

"As far as that storyline goes, I woke up in the morning and had a bunch of texts on my phone. It’s confusing to [hear] someone describing that storyline while also assuming you know about it," he added.

"It’s tough to give a prediction on the finals" - Andy Roddick on predicting the US Open 2022 winner

2022 US Open - Previews

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Roddick was asked to pick the winner of the men's singles title at the upcoming US Open. The American admitted that predicting the winner was difficult, but defending champion Daniil Medvedev was his safest bet.

"Well, it’s tough to give a prediction on the finals when we don’t even have a draw," Roddick said, adding, "I think Daniil Medvedev is about the safest money in the tournament right now, obviously on the heels of last year, and he’s proven that he likes the courts."

The former World No. 1 said that Rafael Nadal's health is also a "big question mark," given the Spaniard's injury-plagued season.

"The big question mark is Rafa's health. He’s only had one match since he pulled out of Wimbledon. The lead-up tournaments have had some surprising winners, a guy who was ranked 150 in the world (Borns Coric) just won Cincinnati. For the first time in a long time, I think there are more question marks than answers," Andy Roddick added.

