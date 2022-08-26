US Open 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The draw for the men's singles tournament at the US Open has been made and we are in for some brilliant tennis over the next couple of weeks.

Daniil Medvedev won last year's tournament by beating Novak Djokovic in the final. The Russian will be keen to defend his title but the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also capable of contending for the title.

With some exciting matches ahead of us in the forthcoming days, let's take a look at how the men's singles draw could unfold.

First quarter: Daniil Medvedev will look to defend his title

Daniil Medvedev is the reigning champion at the US Open

Seeded Players: (1) Daniil Medvedev, (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (12) Pablo Carreno Busta, (16) Roberto Bautista-Agut, (18) Alex de Minaur, (23) Nick Kyrgios, (27) Karen Khachanov, (31) Nikoloz Basilashvili

Expected quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Dark Horse: Dominic Thiem

Analysis: Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev will start his title defense against Stefan Kozlov and should have little trouble reaching the last 16 of the tournament. Here, he could potentially face either Robert Bautista Agut or Nick Kyrgios.

The Aussie has been in pretty good form lately and he has a good chance of reaching the fourth round.

Kyrgios did manage to beat Medvedev not long back but the latter should be able to come out on top this time and reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen Daniil Medvedev's path to defend his title:



R1: Kozlov

R2: Rinderknech

R3: (31) Basilashvili

R4: (16) Bautista Agut

QF: (6) Auger-Aliassime

SF: (4) Tsitsipas

F: (2) Nadal Daniil Medvedev's path to defend his title: R1: KozlovR2: RinderknechR3: (31) BasilashviliR4: (16) Bautista AgutQF: (6) Auger-AliassimeSF: (4) TsitsipasF: (2) Nadal

The other side of the quarter has sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and Pablo Carreno Busta. Both players have a good chance of facing one another in the last 16 but there are a few individuals who are also capable of reaching the second week in New York, including Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov and Dominic Thiem.

However, Auger-Aliassime and Carreno Busta should manage to make it through to the fourth round and the Canadian should manage to come out on top. He has produced some promising performances this season and is capable of reaching his second Grand Slam quarterfinal of 2022.

Quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Second quarter: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud favorites to reach last eight with Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz not far behind

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to have a good run at the US Open

Seeded Players: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (5) Casper Ruud, (10) Taylor Fritz, (13) Matteo Berrettini, (21) Botic van de Zandschulp, (24), Francisco Cerundolo, (29) Tommy Paul, (30) Maxime Cressy

Expected quarterfinal: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Casper Ruud

Dark Horse: Andy Murray

Analysis: This is a pretty tricky quarter as a number of players are capable of reaching the quarterfinals. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud are the highest-ranked players, but the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Taylor Fritz are also in the running.

Then, we have the likes of Francisco Cerundolo and last year's quarterfinalist Botivc van de Zandschulp.

Tsitsipas should have little trouble reaching the third round, where he could potentially face Maxime Cressy. The American will give the Greek a tough fight but the latter should manage to reach the last 16 of the US Open.

He could face Matteo Berrettini but the likes of Francisco Cerundolon and Andy Murray should not be written off.

Tsitsipas vs Berrettini would be a match to look out for and given their current form, the former might just be able to edge out the Italian and reach the quarterfinals of the US Open.

On the other side of the draw is fifth seed Casper Ruud, who has produced some impressive performances this season. The Norwegian should be able to make it to the fourth round, where he could be up against 10th seed Taylor Fritz. The match will be tightly contested but Ruud will just about be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal: Casper Ruud def. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Third quarter: Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz will be among the favorites to win the US Open

Seeded Players: (3) Carlos Alcaraz, (8) Hubert Hurkacz, (11) Jannik Sinner, (15) Marin Cilic, (17) Grigor Dimitrov, (20) Dan Evans, (25) Borna Coric, (26) Lorenzo Musetti

Expected quarterfinal: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (11) Jannik Sinner

Dark Horse: Jenson Brooksby

Analysis: This is another interesting quarter with Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner vying for spots in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard should be able to make it to the third round without much trouble. Here, things could start to get difficult for Alcaraz as he could potentially face Borna Coric.

The Croat looks to have found his rhythm following his triumph in Cincinnati but the 19-year-old should be able to defeat him. Alcaraz will most likely face Marin Cilic in the last 16, although Dan Evans should not be written off either. The Spaniard should be able to beat either of the two and reach the quarterfinals.

The other side of this quarter has two very good players in Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner. However, the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Musetti and David Goffin are also capable of making it to the fourth round.

Eventually, it will most likely come down to Hurkacz and Sinner competing for a place in the quarterfinals, with the latter edging out the Pole.

Quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner def. Carlos Alcaraz

Fourth quarter: Rafael Nadal will be aiming to win his fifth US Open crown

Rafael Nadal is the second seed at the US Open

Seeded Players: (2) Rafael Nadal, (7) Cameron Norrie, (9) Andrey Rublev, (14) Diego Schwartzman, (19) Denis Shapovalov, (22) Frances Tiafoe, (28) Holger Rune, (32) Miomir Kecmanovic

Expected quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev

Dark Horse: John Isner

Analysis: Second seed Rafael Nadal will look to have a good US Open following his second-round exit in Cincinnati. The Spaniard has received a favorable draw and should be able to reach the last 16 without much trouble.

Here, his most likely opponent could be Diego Schwartzman, but Frances Tiafoe should not be written off. Nadal should be able to get the better of either player and seal his place in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen



R1: (WC) Hijikata

R2: Karatsev

R3: (32) Kecmanovic

R4: (14) Schwartzman

QF: (7) Norrie

SF: (3) Alcaraz

F: (1) Medvedev Rafael Nadal's Road to a 5th US OpenR1: (WC) HijikataR2: KaratsevR3: (32) KecmanovicR4: (14) SchwartzmanQF: (7) NorrieSF: (3) AlcarazF: (1) Medvedev Rafael Nadal's Road to a 5th US Open 🏆R1: (WC) HijikataR2: KaratsevR3: (32) KecmanovicR4: (14) SchwartzmanQF: (7) NorrieSF: (3) AlcarazF: (1) Medvedev

The other side of this draw has Cameron Norrie and Andrey Rublev. The former will not have it easy as his potential opponents include John Isner and Holger Rune. However, he should manage to reach the fourth round.

We have a good chance of seeing Andrey Rublev face Denis Shapovalov in the third round. The Russian should be able to come out on top to set up a last 16 clash with Norrie.

This match could be tightly-contested with Rublev just about managing to win and seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal def. Andrey Rublev

Semifinal Predictions

Daniil Medvedev def. Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal def. Jannik Sinner

Final Prediction

Daniil Medvedev def. Rafael Nadal

Edited by Keshav Gopalan