Andy Roddick reveals conversation with Maria Sharapova & Emma Raducanu agent who was 'weeping, crying' after Madison Keys' Australian Open win

Andy Roddick has revealed that Madison Keys' stunning Australian Open victory left her agent Max Eisenbud in tears. Keys won her maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the final.

The American became one of the few players to defeat the World No. 1 and World No. 2 en route to a Grand Slam triumph. The victory also propeled her to a Top-10 return in the WTA rankings.

Max Eisenbud is Keys' agent and his elite list of clients include Maria Sharapova and Emma Raducanu. Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick spoke about the impact of the 29-year-old's victory on Eisenbud, claiming that the latter was in tears.

Speaking alongside Kim Clijsters in the latest episode of his podcast "Served With Andy Roddick", the American said:

“I get goosebumps talking about it because it really is Maddie's success, but it does take a village, right? I talked to Max Eisenbud afterwards. He goes, “I've literally been weeping, crying for 45 minutes.” And he's like, he goes, I'm walking around in circles. For every player that goes through something, there are 10 or 15 people that care so far,” said Roddick (18:00 onwards).

Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters, who won the 2011 Australian Open, chipped in by saying:

“I get chills too. That's the best part about playing and sports. It's like just having those kind of moments and the impact that it has on people around you, it's so close to you.”

Keys is one of the few players on the Tour who always have family courtside as she is married to her coach Bjorn Fratangelo.

Andy Roddick talks about how Madison Keys’ excelled in a tough draw

Madison Keys after winning the Australian Open final (Image Source: Getty)

Keys became the oldest player ever to beat the World No. 2 (Iga Swiatek) and World No. 1 (Sabalenka) in the semifinals and final of a Major. Madison Keys beat them both in three sets each to extend her stunning run to the season with 14 wins in 15 matches. Speaking about her tough draw, Roddick said:

“I said nothing given everything earned. That draw is absurd. Going through the two best players of the post-Serena generation, back-to-back tough three-setters. This litmus test was written for Maddie Keys, right? She knows that she's better than most of the Tour when she's on. It's those last 10 minutes of execution in a given…and it's just like, I just love the feeling of overcoming so many things by kind of acknowledging them,” said Roddick, referring to Keys overcoming her mental battles.

Madison Keys has publicly spoken about how the burden of pressure affected her performance and how she had to let go of that aspect to play to her full potential. That switch in mindset paid off as she won her career's first Grand Slam and became the oldest first-time champion at the Australian Open.

Keys now has 14 wins out of 15 matches so far in the 2025 season, having also won the Adelaide International.

