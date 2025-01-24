Madison Keys reveals what changed for her to make 2nd Grand Slam final after 8 years at Australian Open 2025

Madison Keys clinched a shocking victory against Iga Swiatek in an exhilarating semifinal clash on Thursday, January 23. Seeded 19th at the 2025 Australian Open, Keys said she was "at a loss of words" after the match as she was unable to fathom the feat she had achieved by beating the Pole 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8).

Ahead of her maiden Australian Open final, Madison Keys reflected upon the changes she incorporated in building her mindset to stay calm in the tournament even during intense situations. Admitting to being restrictive and adopting a Draconian way of life earlier, Keys said:

“For a really long time I felt like I was so close doing it a certain way. I kind of just kept falling short. But in my head it was, ‘If I just keep doing it that way, maybe it will happen,’” she said

Trending

In her quest to chart a new course in her life at the age of 29, Madison Keys revealed that her openness to change is what brought a lot of positive energy into her life and was one of the keys to her success.

“I think that the big focus for me was really just kind of buying into ‘I'll try anything, I’ll do anything, I’ll be open,’” Keys added.

The American will hope to put these lessons into action on the final stage of her dream run at the Australian Major against defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka.

Madison Keys hopeful of overcoming past heartbreaks to win first Grand Slam title

Madison Keys at the on-court interview - Source: Getty

Madison Keys advanced to her second Grand Slam finals after eight years following her win against Iga Swiatek on Thursday. During the 2017 US Open final, Keys was met with disappointment as she lost to compatriot Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-0. Recalling the match, the former World No. 7 said:

"I think during that match (against Stephens) I was so consumed with being nervous and just the moment and the opportunity, that I never really gave myself a chance to actually even play," she said, reflecting upon the match.

"But the big thing for me has been knowing that there are going to be a lot of moments where I'm uncomfortable. It's going to be stressful, but instead of trying to shy away from that just being okay with that situation and knowing you can still play tennis through it has been my biggest lesson," she added.

She is set to take on World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Australian Open finals on Saturday. Ahead of the clash, Keys revealed how she takes inspiration from the Belarusian's aggressive playstyle and will look to trust her instincts.

"I really want to try to be better at not playing more passive in big points and really, honestly, just trying to emulate the way that she trusts her game and she goes after it," Keys said at the post-match press conference.

The two will face off on January 25, with their head-to-head record tipped heavily in Sabalenka's favor, as the Belarusian has emerged victorious in four of the five encounters between them on the tour so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback