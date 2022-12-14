Andy Roddick's foundation awarded prestigious platinum seal by Candid

Andy Roddick's foundation took to their social media platform to announce that they have been given a huge honor by Candid.

The American founded the Andy Roddick Foundation in 2000 when he was just 18 with the aim of providing summer camps and after-school camps to low-income students.

They recently revealed that they have been awarded a Platinum Seal by Candid for the year 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Andy Roddick Foundation has earned a 2022 Platinum Seal with @candiddotorg! Visit our #nonprofitprofile at https://guidestar.org/profile/shared/cd862786-6504-4681-9187-6b0f07c26815… to learn more and make a difference with ARF!" wrote the foundation.

Andy Roddick gives his take on Roger Federer and Serena Williams's dominance

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick speak during an interview at the Laver Cup 2021

Andy Roddick recently commented on Serena Williams and Roger Federer on the Tennis Channel. The former World No. 1 revealed that the duo's impact on the sport cannot be quantified.

"Well I don't think you can and they both did it in their own way. There was Serena coming from Compton and opening tennis up to an entire country of minority girls and women, and the impact that she had. In the way that Roger went about his business where you don't have to go and punch someone in the nose because they are No. 1 in the world," Roddick said.

The former World No. 1 continued by calling both tennis legends 'greedy' for their desire to win more Grand Slam titles in their careers.

"They both went about it in their own ways, with their own style, with their own personality. They were both very, very greedy with Grand Slam titles but gosh, we are so lucky to have had them in the game of tennis and Paul mentioned, for as long as we had them. They made a 23-year career seem normal," he added.

Federer and Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 after more than two decades of dominance in the sport. The Swiss held up his racquet after his final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. While Williams played her final match at the 2022 US Open third round, losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Swiss maestro ended his illustrious career with 20 Grand Slams in singles, while Williams has 23 singles Majors, 14 doubles Majors and two in mixed doubles — along with numerous other accolades.

