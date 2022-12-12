Former tennis stars Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs engaged in a social media conversation over Elon Musk’s Twitter functionality.

Musk's radical changes to the platform have prompted various luminaries to criticize the new CEO, ranging from paid Twitter verification to the reinstatement of accounts owned by bigots to the layoffs of hundreds.

Andy Roddick took to Twitter to complain that the site is presenting an influx of profiles he doesn't follow on his timeline.

“Not a huge fan of the influx of accounts that I don’t follow being forced into my timeline ….,” tweeted Andy Roddick.

One user agreed with him and said that they would miss former tennis players Martina Navaratilova and Rennae Stubbs, who are actively utilizing this platform to voice their views on social matters.

“I just got Kyle Rittenhouse....I'm done. Will miss you, @Martina, @rennaestubbs,”

Rennae Stubbs and Martina Navratilova quickly joined the fray. Stubbs took a slight dig at Elon Musk, writing:

“Don’t blame you. @elonmusk really told us who he was”

Martina Navaratilova replied to the user, saying that she is still present.

“I am still here:),” wrote Martina Navratilova.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has been critical of Elon Musk ever since his takeover of the micro-blogging platform.

Due to Musk's disruption, several notable celebrities like Elton John, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and others have left Twitter.

"They were both very, very greedy with Grand Slam titles" - Andy Roddick on Roger Federer and Serena Williams' exceptionally long careers

Andy Roddick pictured with Roger Federer in an interview at the 2021 Laver Cup 2021

Andy Roddick recently spoke with the Tennis Channel about the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger Federer. He claimed that their influence on tennis could not be quantified as they did things their own way.

"Well I don't think you can and they both did it in their own way. There was Serena coming from Compton and opening tennis up to an entire country of minority girls and women, and the impact that she had. In the way that Roger went about his business where you don't have to go and punch someone in the nose because they are No. 1 in the world," Roddick said.

He went on to say that Williams and Federer were "greedy" about Grand Slam titles, making their long careers appear normal.

"They both went about it in their own ways, with their own style, with their own personality. They were both very, very greedy with Grand Slam titles but gosh, we are so lucky to have had them in the game of tennis and Paul mentioned, for as long as we had them. They made a 23-year career seem normal," he added.

