Andy Roddick's 'Served' podcast has taken a sly dig at American pop star Katy Perry's very brief trip to space. The jab included an amusing reference to Steffi Graf's Open Era record for the fastest victory in a Major final.

On Monday, April 14, Perry joined CBS anchor Gayle King, Jeff Bezos' fianceé Láuren Sanchez, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe for an all-female flight aboard Bezos' Blue Origin rocket. The journey to the edge of deep space lasted only 11 minutes, which has earned ridicule from both celebrities and the public.

Andy Roddick's 'Served' podcast joined in by sharing a meme, which humorously pointed out that even Steffi Graf's 32-minute win in a Grand Slam final took longer than Katy Perry's trip to space.

Graf achieved the feat in the 1988 French Open final by claiming a clinical 6-0, 6-0 victory over Natasha Zvereva. That year, the German also triumphed at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open to complete the historic Calendar Slam.

"I can't be around Steffi Graf without feeling like everything I say is idiotic" - Andy Roddick opens up on being 'starstuck' by German legend

Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick at Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andy Roddick has often spoken about his deep admiration for Steffi Graf. In a 2023 episode of his podcast, Roddick revealed that while Andre Agassi was his childhood idol, it was the 22-time Grand Slam champion who made him feel truly "starstruck."

The American also admitted that he frequently felt like he was saying something "idiotic" when he had a conversation with Graf.

"Like I've known Andre and he's been my idol for a long time but I have a hard time being in Steff's presence without being like incredibly starstruck. Which, in the tennis world, at this moment in my life, not too sound jaded, I don't get that way around many people in our orbit anymore, having lived this life for a little while," he said.

"And Steff is like a huge exception, I can't be around her without feeling like everything I say is just idiotic, which it might be, I'm just more conscious of it," he added.

Andy Roddick recently had the chance to share the court with his idols Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3. The former World No. 1 teamed up with Eugenie Bouchard at the event, but Agassi and Graf came away with the win to take home the $1 million prize.

