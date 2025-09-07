Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker beams with pride over American making tennis history even years after retirement

Andy Roddick's wife dropped a humorous reaction to the former tennis player's 'Served' becoming the most popular tennis podcast. The former tennis star launched the podcast in January 2024.

Roddick retired from tennis after his 2012 US Open campaign, and he announced this on his 30th birthday during a press conference. However, even after his retirement, he didn't cut all ties with the sport, as he launched a podcast, which has now become the most popular tennis podcast, with its audience growing to more than 150,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Shortly after accomplishing this historical feat, his wife, Decker, made her feelings known about it on social media. On her Instagram story, she attached an article from the NY Times about her husband's achievement and beamed with pride, writing:

"He is the sport's sardonic big brother, taunting but protective," wrote Andy Roddick's wife.

Decker's Instagram story

The American former tennis player got married to Brooklyn Decker, who is an American model and actress, in April 2009 at his house in Austin, Texas. Almost six years after their wedding, they welcomed their son Hank in 2015, and two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Stevie.

Roddick recently shared an amusing anecdote about playing tennis with his wife on their vacation.

Andy Roddick opened up about creating his tennis podcast

Andy Roddick recently sat for a conversation with The National, where he opened up about creating his podcast, 'Served with Andy Roddick', revealing that he didn't know his podcast would be something so huge. Along with this, he also said that his intention behind starting the podcast was his passion, calling himself a 'tennis nerd'.

“I don’t know that we thought it was going to really be anything, which was kind of a superpower. Because if you don’t have any expectations, you’re not really scared of anything. For me it’s been great, because I’m a bit of a tennis nerd, and so when we can invite people on, I can ask them all the questions that I would never bother them with in private. So selfishly it’s a nice little gig," said Andy Roddick.

Roddick has had a flourishing career in tennis, as he claimed 32 ATP singles titles in his career, including his Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open. Along with this, he also nabbed five ATP Masters 1000 titles and was also introduced into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

