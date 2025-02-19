Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker has taken to social media to comment upon a new executive order signed by Donald Trump. The actress and model has shown interest in several worthy causes, including the interests of new mothers.

Ad

The 47th US president has signed several controversial orders, many to a mixed response. Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion, and Decker have largely steered clear of public pronouncements for or against Trump, who's worth $5.6 billion according to Forbes. However, Decker has previously commented on the new administration's declaration to bring back plastic straws, which she labeled as "stupid".

However, the White House Instagram account released an image of Trump at his desk with pen in hand, with the accompanying caption:

Ad

Trending

"Trump Signs Executive Order to Expand Access for IVF, Making it More Affordable for Americans."

At first glance, the message appears universally appealing. Accordingly, Brooklyn Decker reposted the image, with her own welcoming response:

"Credit where credit is due, this is awesome. BUT..."

Brooklyn Decker's story of Trump signing the new executive order - Source: via @brooklyndecker on Instagram

The 37-year-old went on to include a second page which suggested the White House announcement may not be all that it seems. Her post showed a Fox News headline which proclaimed:

Ad

"Republicans block Dem-backed IVF bill revived by Chuck Schumer."

Schumer has been the leader of the Democratic Senate Caucus since 1917 and is therefore the most senior politician opposing the Republicans in the Senate. Schumer was quoted by the Fox headline, saying:

"We are going to give our Republican colleagues another chance to show the American people where they stand."

Decker made her feelings known by declaring in her Instagram story that despite the image of Donald Trump signing the executive order, his Republican colleagues had the chance to act upon this issue earlier. She even attached the link to the article to give the audience proof of the same and wrote:

Ad

"Republicans had a chance to pass this in Congress last year and DIDN'T. Via Fox (so don't cry "fake news")"

Brooklyn Decker's story - via @brooklyndecker on Instagram

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker met in 2007 and married two years later. Their children - Hank, 8, and daughter Stevie, 6 - followed soon after.

Ad

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker have been married for 15 years and Decker is a supporter of many causes

14th Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala - Source: Getty

Decker, who was named Esquire magazine's 2010 "Sexiest Woman Alive", is in a strong position to champion the cause of motherhood. She had her own difficulties with childbirth, which she commented upon on social media after Hank's birth:

Ad

"1 week after I gave birth to my son. So much blood. So much bruising. Pads and wipes and mesh underwear galore. I was a zombie."

Decker is also a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics. As a result of her role in the film "Battleship", she has spent time working in medical hospitals as part of the Wounded Warriors Project, helping injured troops on their return from tours overseas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback