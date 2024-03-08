Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker flaunts American's achievement after reporter claims his podcast is "the pinnacle of sports podcasts"

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently celebrated her husband's achievement after an American reporter claimed that the former player's podcast was the "pinnacle of sports podcasts."

Roddick, in his podcast, Served with Andy Roddick, brings together a variety of tennis personalities to delve into a range of topics and the latest tennis news. One frequent guest on the former World No. 1's podcast episodes is sports journalist and author Jon Wertheim.

In addition to Wertheim, Roddick has also welcomed four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, as well as Maria Sharapova, Emma Raducanu, and Li Na's agent Max Eisenbud as guests on his podcast.

Recently, New York Times bestselling author and a feature writer at Bloomberg Businessweek, Ashlee Vance, took to social media to praise the quality of Roddick's podcast. Vance hailed the program as "the pinnacle of sports podcasts," offering valuable "insights" into the world of tennis.

"The Served podcast with and may be the pinnacle of sports podcasts, and it just started. So much insight," Vance wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Roddick's wife, American model Brooklyn Decker, took to social media to react to Vance's statement, sharing her support for her husband's podcast by reposting Vance's post on her own social media.

""The pinnacle of sports podcasts" the say," Decker captioned her Instagram story.

Andy Roddick on the Netflix Slam exhibition: "It was a great event, considering they had never done it before"

Andy Roddick speaking to the press

Andy Roddick, in a recent episode of podcast Served with Andy Roddick gave his thoughts on the Netflix Slam exhibition that took place on March 3.

The exhibition featured a match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, with the latter ultimately emerging victorious with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 to claim the trophy. The event took place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roddick commented that while the match may not have been exceptional in terms of ball striking, it was certainly high in "drama."

"I think people often equate, like, if a match is dramatic, they say it's a great match, and I don't always necessarily agree with that. I don't think it was a great match from the kind of the balls and strikes of it. But the drama was high; Rafa saves five match points," Roddick said (25:28).

The former World No. 1 praised the Netflix Slam as a "great event" considering that it had never been done before.

"It was a great event, considering they had never done it before, at least in the arena. I obviously can't watch because I'm doing the television, but in the arena, I thought it went off great. A 10 out of 10. High drama, went to the tiebreaker, they both seemed happy and into it, and they came out and, like, were actually playing from the word go wasn't like a laughy jokey thing the entire time," Roddick added.