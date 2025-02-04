Andy Roddick says Andre Agassi 'married up' by getting hitched to Steffi Graf in teasing banter ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Andy Roddick recently joked about Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s marriage ahead of Pickleball Slam 3. The event is set to kick off on Sunday, February 16, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the past few years, the popularity of pickleball has been rapidly growing in the United States, and the past two editions of the Pickleball Slam have contributed significantly to this growth.

Ahead of the third edition, the official Pickleball Slam Instagram account posted a video on Tuesday featuring Andy Roddick. Roddick jokingly said that Andre Agassi had "married up" by tying the knot with Steffi Graf, comparing her legendary status to his. He added that Agassi would have to compete at a higher level due to Graf’s skill.

“Andre there's no doubt that you married up, the only issue is that you're gonna be playing up,” Andy Roddick said.

Both Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi had highly decorated careers on the WTA and ATP Tours during their active years. Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and remains the only player to achieve a Golden Slam. Her husband won eight Grand Slam titles and was the first man to complete a Career Super Slam before Novak Djokovic later joined him.

The inaugural Pickleball Slam took place in 2023, featuring tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang competing in singles and doubles matches. Agassi and Roddick emerged victorious, defeating McEnroe and Chang to claim the $1 million prize.

The second edition the following year featured an expanded lineup, including both men and women. John McEnroe partnered with Maria Sharapova, while Agassi teamed up with his wife, Steffi Graf. Agassi and Graf won the event, taking home the $1 million prize. The event, which was broadcast live on ESPN, peaked at over 800,000 viewers, making it the most-watched pickleball event in ESPN’s history followed by the Pickleball Slam 2 which garnered 990,000 viewers.

Andre Agassi reveals his main reason for playing in Pickleball Slam while taking a jab at Andy Roddick

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

In a recent video posted on the official Pickleball Slam Instagram account, Andre Agassi jokingly took a jab at Andy Roddick. He remarked that the 2003 US Open champion had many reasons to play, whereas he was only playing because of his wife, Steffi Graf.

“Andy has a million reasons to play, I have just got one and she is sitting right next to me (pointing towards Steffi Graf),” he said.

To which Graf replied:

“Aww, thank you. I got the best (pointing towards Agassi).”

Agassi and Graf got married in October 2001 and have two children: Jaden Gil Agassi, born in 2001, and Jaz Elle Agassi, born in 2003.

