Andy Roddick says Mirra Andreeva reminds him of Martina Hingis combined with another World No. 1

The former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently shared his thoughts on Mirra Andreeva's heroics at the BNP Paribas Open. Mirra Andreeva has done recently what not many tennis players have been able to do. She beat the No. 2 and No. 1 tennis players back-to-back en route to the 2025 Indian Wells title, which is her biggest trophy yet.

While both the Dubai and Indian Wells events are WTA 1000 events, the Indian Wells event is far more prestigious and carries a bigger paycheck, making it the most prestigious trophy she's won to date.

She bested both Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, and it left many people amazed by her tennis. One of those is former American star Andy Roddick, who spoke with Kim Clijsters about Andreeva on the first post-Indian Wells Masters Served with Andy Roddick podcast. He compared the rising Mirra with the former No. 1s Martina Hingis and Clijsters, saying (7:10),

"When she hits winners, it looks like people are stunned. It doesn't look like she hits harder than anyone; it's almost like she picks the right shot and can play it high. It's strange and reminds me of the way Hingis used to play—against your movement a little bit. The closest comparison is almost a combination of you (Clijsters) and Hingis."

Clijsters agreed with Roddick's assessment as he went on to explain that there is simply not much you can pick apart in the game of Andreeva right now. Andy also added that Mirra is about as complete as any player on Tour, and it's part of why she has technically been the best player in the world over the past month.

"She's as complete as anyone on tour now. Not as physically imposing yet, but she's gaining quickly. There’s not much to pick apart." (7:46)

That certainly rang true at Indian Wells because neither Sabalenka nor Swiatek managed to pick Mirra Andreeva apart on the tennis court.

Mirra Andreeva - No. 3 in the race for WTA Finals

BNP Paribas Open - Final Day - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva's numbers speak for themselves as the 17-year-old Russian continues to rise the ranks this year. She became the second-youngest woman to beat the No. 1 and No. 2 in the same tournament which significantly boosted position in the WTA Finals leaderboard.

She's up to 19 wins so far this year, which is essentially half of what she had last year in total (37). The 19th win of last year's campaign came in the first round of the Iasi Open in July.

That's how dramatic this improvement and rise has been, and it's why she's currently competing for the No. 3 in the race to the WTA Finals leaderboard, behind only Madison Keys, who got 2,000 points for winning the Australian Open and Aryna Sabalenka. Mirra is about only 500 points short of essentially, by numbers alone, being the best player in 2025.

