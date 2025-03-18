Mirra Andreeva is the talk of town in the tennis world. The 17-year-old Russian has taken the sport by storm after winning consecutive WTA 1000 titles at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open.

Andreeva's success has drawn attention from all quarters, including the NBA. After the Indian Wells triumph, the teenager was congratulated by NBA icon Lebron James.

"Mirra Congratulations !!! Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did that !! All your hard work, drive and dedication towards your craft ! KEEP GOING ! #striveforgreatness" said James on his Instagram.

Andreeva entered the WTA scene at the tender age of 15 in 2022, making her first appearance at the Jasmin Open. In her first full season in 2023, she made decent runs at high-profile events such as the Madrid Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. The Russian secured wins over top-ranked players such as Barbora Krejcikova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Leylah Fernadez.

2024 was the season when Andreeva took some big steps in her career. The teenager won her maiden title at the Iasi Open and clinched an Olympic silver medal alongside her doubles partner Diana Shnaider. She also had her Grand Slam breakthrough at the French Open, reaching the last four after winning a quarterfinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka.

As of now, Andreeva has a 19-3 record in 2025. The Russian's performances signal a coming of age, recording several wins over top players such as Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek. The youngster showed exceptional mettle to win against Sabalenka at the Indian Wells final.

The Indian Wells triumph helped Andreeva take her first million-dollar payday. The 17-year-old earned $1.1 million in prize money after her title run in the Californian desert.

Mirra Andreeva is the third favorite to win the French Open

In Picture: Mirra Andreeva (Getty)

Given Andreeva's success at such an age, a Grand Slam win would be considered a natural progression for the Russian teenager. Her success on the slower courts makes her a prime favorite for the next Major event in 2025 at Roland Garros.

As it stands now, Andreeva is the third favorite to win the title at the French Open. As per BetMGM, the teenager has a +500 odds to win the title in Paris. She is right behind the duo of Swiatek and Sabalenka, against whom Andreeva has already secured wins.

According to the odds, Andreeva is already ahead of former Roland Garros runner-ups such as Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, and Jasmine Paolini.

