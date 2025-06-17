Andy Roddick says he's not 'surprised' by Emma Raducanu's injury withdrawal ahead of Wimbledon: Here's why

Andy Roddick opined on Emma Raducanu's off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at the Queen’s Club Championships. Raducanu cited persistent back issues, and Roddick felt the decision was mindful since the British No. 1 would want to be 100% for Wimbledon, slated to begin at the end of June.

Emma Raducanu started her 2025 campaign with the Australian Open, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She posted hard losses in the following events until reaching the quarterfinals at a WTA 1000 event, the Miami Open. She made it to the Round of 16 in the Italian Open and the second round in Roland Garros, losing both to first-time French Open champion Coco Gauff.

Raducanu was in action at the Queen's Club Championships, recording wins over Cristina Bucșa and Rebecca Šramková to reach the quarter-finals against Qinwen Zheng. She lost in straight sets and cited that she has been managing a back problem, following an off-court medical timeout.

Andy Roddick discussed Emma Raducanu's withdrawal, but was not taken aback by her decision. Instead, he thought the former World No. 10 was going into a proper break to feel her 100% at the next Grand Slam.

"I kind of say this sensitively when I hear this, I think it's just her thing. Like some people have to be feel perfect to go right, and some people can have a sore back and choose to go. The way Emma's mind works when it's right it's fantastic. There's no right or wrong way because I was the other way. Like I was trying to come back too early from like you know, a hamstring injury where you get you know something done treatment done and they say four to six weeks, and you're I'm trying to be back in two or three weeks. Therefore, I'm ruining it for the next 3 months. These types of stories don't surprise me anymore, and I think she just needs to feel physically almost perfect to have a go at it." (beginning 5:00)

Raducanu won the US Open in 2021, her first and only Slam win to date.

Emma Raducanu expressed displeasure about her Queen's Club opponent Qinwen Zheng's repeated breaks mid-game

Emma Raducanu at the HSBC Championships - Day Five - (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu was facing Zheng for the first time, but walked off with a bitter taste in her mouth. The latter was taking multiple breaks in between the game, either changing her shoes or the racket, causing a disruption of flow in the Brit's game. The Chinese player eventually won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

In a conference later, Emma Raducanu admitted that the breaks weren't ideal, leaving her in a situation where nothing could have been done.

"I'm not sure what I can do in those moments, to be honest. I think, you know, it happened three times on my service game. I don't think it's necessarily, you know, ideal, let's say. But I think, you know, the umpire makes his call. I can't really do anything about it."

Head coach Nick Cadavay had stepped down from the Grand Slam winner's team for health reasons in January. Since then, she has not had a full-time coach but joined hands with Mark Petchey in a part-time partnership.

