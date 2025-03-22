Andy Roddick shares glimpses of blockbuster exhibition match against Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf with doubles partner Kim Clijsters in Palm Beach

Andy Roddick shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of a high-energy mixed-doubles exhibition match featuring himself, Kim Clijsters, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf. The match was played at The Breakers Palm Beach in Grand Slam Weekend on Friday, March 21, with Emmy award-winning comedian Michael Kosta serving as chair umpire.

Legendary tennis couple Agassi and Graf paired up for the mixed-doubles match against Roddick and Clijsters in a 10-game pro set. Roddick and Clijsters eventually took the match 10-7. Roddick's podcast Served with Andy Roddick posted highlights of the exhibition match on Instagram, giving fans a taste of the action.

Checkout the pictures here:

Screengrabs of Served with Andy Roddick podcast's Instagram stories (@servedpodcast)

Grand Slam Weekend, March 21-22, marks a milestone for The Breakers Palm Beach as it unveils its newly remodeled racquet complex. The $12 million makeover boasts a world-class 104,000-square-foot facility with 16 state-of-the-art courts, 12 of which are dedicated to tennis on three surfaces - hydroponic grass, hydro clay, and cushioned hardtop.

The complex has two pickleball and two padel courts as well. In addition to its luxury charm, the event was also for a higher purpose. Its proceeds benefit First Serve USA, a nonprofit organization that empowers at-risk youth through sports.

Andy Roddick recently lost to the legendary team of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3

In Picture: Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Eugenie Bouchard, and Andy Roddick during the Pickleball Slam 3 (Source: Getty)

The Pickleball Slam 3, on February 16, 2025, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, united tennis greats Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Andy Roddick, and Eugenie Bouchard for a thrilling display of pickleball skill.

The tournament began with a singles game between Agassi and Roddick. Agassi won a straight-set game against Roddick, claiming the first point for his side. The second match consisted of mixed doubles partnerships, with Steffi Graf teaming up with Mardy Fish against Eugenie Bouchard and John Isner. Graf and Fish demonstrated great coordination and strategy, beating Bouchard and Isner in straight sets, thus increasing Team Agassi's score.

The last and most highly awaited match pitted Agassi and Graf against Roddick and Bouchard. The Agassi-Graf combination showed incredible chemistry, winning the match and claiming a $1 million purse. This was Andre Agassi's third consecutive victory at the exhibition.

