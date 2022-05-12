"She has the cash to do it, hopefully she has great advisors around her" - Andy Roddick on Naomi Osaka starting her own agency

Naomi Osaka has recently been confirmed to launch her own athletic management company 'Evolve', alongside her long-time agent Stuart Duguid. In the process, the Japanese player terminated her association with talent agency IMG - which had represented her since 2016.

While she is an introvert by nature, Osaka hasn't conventionally shied away from standing up for a cause - or from setting trends instead of following them. In a recent segment on Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick spoke on Osaka's latest undertaking.

The American labeled Osaka's move an interesting one. As the highest-paid female athlete in the world, the 24-year-old isn't expected to have a dearth of cash to invest into her latest venture. But Roddick hopes she also has sound advisors around her.

"Interesting move! Mid-career, taking on your own agency - she has the cash to do it, hopefully she has great advisors around her," he said.

The 2003 US Open champion also noted that the experience Osaka has gained through her prior business deals will hold her in good stead for her new project.

"At this point, with all the deals she has had, with all the exposure she has had, experience matters," he stated.

Roddick added that besides people in general, other athletes will also wish to hear her story. Hence, he believes that she'll do just fine in her latest endeavor if she has a suitable team in place.

"Athletes will want to hear her story, her pitch. So why not, if she has the team in place, go for it." the American said.

Naomi Osaka is expected to recover from her injury in time for Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka suffered from an Achilles injury in her defeat to Sara Sorribes Tormo in Madrid last week

In her opening round at the 2022 Italian Open, Naomi Osaka was drawn to face Sara Sorribes Tormo - the same opponent she lost to in Madrid last week. However, the 24-year-old sustained an injury to her Achilles in Madrid, which forced her out of action this week as well.

While the extent of Osaka's injury remains uncertain, her withdrawal from Rome might have additionally been influenced by its proximity to Roland Garros.

"Unfortunately I’m going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn’t healed yet," she said in a statement. "It’s an Achilles injury so I need to be careful, especially in advance of Roland Garros."

