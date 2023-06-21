Andy Roddick has called for Serena Williams to be included in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) conversation in tennis history.

Williams has won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam titles, a number that Novak Djokovic recently matched at the French Open. She holds the Open Era record for most women's singles titles at the Australian Open (seven) and the most titles at the US Open (six, tied with Chris Evert).

The American holds the record for most women's singles matches won at Grand Slams (367) and most Majors won after turning 30 (10). Williams is also the only player, male or female, to win three of the four Slams at least six times.

The GOAT debate has resurfaced after Novak Djokovic won his third title at Roland Garros. When asked in an interview if the Serbian was the GOAT, Andy Roddick was quick to point out that Serena Williams deserves to be a part of that conversation.

“I think we have to include obviously Serena Williams in that conversation [of greatest tennis players in history],” he asserted (via MSNBC).

Prompted by Roddick, the host reframed his statement and asked if Djokovic was the GOAT among the male players. To this, Roddick agreed and explained that the underlying stats show that the Serbian has leapfrogged other men in that debate.

He also praised him for taking such good care of his body over the years, so much so that he doesn't look or play like someone who is 36 years old.

“Yeah, [Djokovic is the greatest among men’s tennis players] totally. You know, you might like another player more, you might be emotionally attached to someone more, you might like their playing style more,” he said.

“But it's impossible to make a numerical argument against history with regards to Novak Djokovic being the most accomplished player of all time and he's still going.”

Roddick added:

“His body doesn't look like an older body. He still looks young and dominant. He is just a master of tactics, taking care of his body. Early on in his career, he would cramp, he would kind of get into trouble in really extreme conditions.

“To be able to turn that over the course of her career is something to be admired.”

Andy Roddick on Serena Williams: “Made a 23-year career seem normal”

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Andy Roddick has always spoken highly of Serena Williams' career, longevity, and achievements.

In an interview late last year, after Roger Federer and Williams retired from the sport in the space of a few months, he spoke about their legacies and impact on the sport.

“They both did it in their own way. There was Serena coming from Compton and opening tennis up to an entire country of minority girls and women, and the impact that she had. In the way that Roger went about his business where you don't have to go and punch someone in the nose because they are No. 1 in the world,” he said.

“They both went about it in their own ways, with their own style, with their own personality, they were both very, very greedy with Grand Slam titles but gosh, we are so lucky to have had them in the game of tennis and Paul mentioned, for as long as we had them,” he added.

“They made a 23-year career seem normal.”

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes