"Andy is worried about Nick because he can see some evidence of self-harm" - Nick Kyrgios' mother Nill on how Andy Murray helped saved her son's life

Nick Kyrgios' mother Nill has opened up on how three-time Major winner Andy Murray helped saved her son's life.

Kyrgios, who made a surprise run to the Wimbledon final on Sunday, lost in a fourth-set tiebreak to three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic. However, the Australian, often regarded as the enfant terrible of men's tennis, has largely struggled to live up to his world-class potential.

He has been criticised and lambasted by fellow players, fans and experts alike, but not many have come forward to help him.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Presenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day



#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport Doing his thing on the grandest stagePresenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day Doing his thing on the grandest stage 💪Presenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport https://t.co/Jd7BRKCNGe

There was a time in Kyrgios' life not too long ago when he was treading down a path of self-destruction. A few years ago, while training with Kyrgios, Murray observed signs of self-harm on the Australian's body. The Scot conveyed the same to Kyrgios' manager John Morris, who relayed the same to Nill.

Hours before her son's Wimbledon final against Djokovic, Nill broke down in an emotional interview with Channel Nine, reminiscing how her son was harming himself but wouldn't talk about it.

“The self-harming ... I saw that, and people told me that,” said Nill Kyrgios. “I asked him about it, and he didn’t want to talk about it at that time. John spoke to me that Andy is worried about Nick because he can see some evidence of self-harm ... "

Nill added how difficult that period was for her as she wanted to be by her son's side to know if he was fine.

"And I blame others for that," said Nill. "For just pressuring him, criticising him, even people we thought might be supporting him. That period was very hard. I just wanted to be next to him constantly so that I could see him. If I could see him, I know he’s OK. And if I can’t see him, I worry about him so much that it becomes very difficult."

"He's happy and enjoying life and enjoying every little thing" - Nick Kyrgios' mother on her son

Nick Kyrgios (right) on Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios put on a largely impressive display in his first Major final. The Australian made the perfect start, taking the first set, before Djokovic brought his superior experience to the fore. He broke Kyrgios twice before triumphing in a fourth-set tiebreak to seal his seventh Wimbledon title.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



A fantastic Fortnight to reach your first Grand Slam final,



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Saving his best until lastA fantastic Fortnight to reach your first Grand Slam final, @NickKyrgios Saving his best until last 🌟A fantastic Fortnight to reach your first Grand Slam final, @NickKyrgios #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/7sqVHsaM7A

Hours before the final, Nill said that she would celebrate regardless of how her son would fare against Djokovic. She's proud that her son has come a long way in life to make the final at Wimbledon.

“I am happy. I will celebrate this occasion," said Nill. "Whether he wins or loses, I am super proud that he made it through everything. I’m happy that he’s come out well the other end. You just don’t know what pressure does to people. It’s worrying for a parent.”

When Nick Kyrgios was around five years old, doctors had told Nill she wouldn't live beyond Christmas. However, she was determined to live for her kids, and she's happy to see her son Nick enjoying life again.

“Nick was four or five," said Nill. "I came out of hospital, George (her husband) said that the doctor said ‘you won’t live past Christmas’. But I was so determined because my kids needed me still. I wanted to give them everything."

Two decades later, she's happy that her son - Nick Kyrgios - is happy once again after battling depression and playing some of his best tennis again.

“It’s really nice," said Nill. "I’m happy for him. He’s happy and enjoying life and appreciating every little thing. It’s a good feeling.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far