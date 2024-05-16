Former World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Brent Lepistu. Her news comes less than a year after she called it a day on her tennis career.

The Estonian retired from the sport in 2023 aged only 27, with that year's Wimbledon Championships being her last tournament. She beat Luisa Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 in the first round before being beaten 6-1, 6-2 by 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova.

Kontaveit took to Instagram to announce her pragnancy. She shared a few pictures of herself with her boyfriend Brent Lepistu and could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

"New family member on the way," Anett Kontaveit her Instagram post.

Anett Kontaveit made her relationship with Brent Lepistu public in 2022 following her runner-up finish at the Tallinn Open. Lepistu is footballer who currently plays for Estonian club Levadia as a midfielder. He has also represented the Estonian national football team in 13 matches.

Anett Kontaveit's short career in tennis saw her win six singles titles, four of which came in 2021, which was statistically the best year of her career. That season, she won two WTA 500 titles in Ostrava and Moscow. The Estonian also entered the Top 10 in the WTA rankings and reached the WTA Finals in 2021. She made it all the way to the final before losing to Garbine Muguruza.

Her last title came in 2022 at the St. Petersburg Open when she beat Maria Sakkari in the final.

Kontaveit doesn't have a particularly impressive Grand Slam record, with her best performance being reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2020. She beat Astra Sharma, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek to reach the last eight of a Major for the first time in her career. Here, she was beaten by Simona Halep.

Anett Kontaveit follows Petra Kvitova and Sabine Lisicki in announcing pregnancy in 2024

Petra Kvitova in action at the 2023 China Open

Anett Kontaveit is not the only tennis player to announce her pregnancy in 2024, as Petra Kvitova and Sabine Lisicki are also becoming mothers.

Kvitova announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day, just months after her marriage to her coach Jiri Vanek.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer," the Czech wrote on Instagram.

Sabine Lisicki also announced her pregnancy earlier this year in March. The German also joked that she would be making another return, in reference to her numerous returns from injuries.

"Swipe for a surprise.Life is full of unexpected surprises. My fiancé and I are looking forward to this exciting journey. And…I guess I will have to make one more comeback," Lisicki wrote on Instagram.

Among other women's players, Belinda Bencic gave birth to a daughter named Bella on April 23, 2024.