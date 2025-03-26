Anett Kontaveit celebrates birthday of her 'darling' partner Brent Lepistu and shares endearing pictures featuring their baby son Leon 

Anett Kontaveit, the retired former WTA 1000 finalist, shared some endearing images of her partner Brent Lepistu and their family on his birthday. The 29-year-old Kontaveit left the Tour in 2023 after a 13-year career that saw her pocket six WTA tournament singles wins and an appearance in the final of the 2021 WTA Finals.

Kontaveit has been reportedly dating Estonian soccer player Lepistu since 2022, and the couple has a son together, Leon, who was born in 2024. Kontaveit is the tour's highest-ever ranked (No. 2) Estonian tennis player, while Lepistu is a former Estonian international footballer, earning 13 full caps for his country.

Kontaveit shared several images of her family on her Instagram stories, celebrating Lepitsu's 32nd birthday and featuring the couple and Leon. The first story is captioned:

"Happy birthday to you darling!"

Still taken from Anett Kontaveit's Instagram | Source: Instagram/@anett_kontaveit

Kontaveit played her last match in the second round of Wimbledon 2023. At just 27, she suffered severe back issues and decided to give up the game.

Anett Kontaveit's back injury and life after tennis

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Kontaveit was Serena Williams' last professional victim. The pair contested a second-round match at the US Open in 2022, which Williams won 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. Williams was then beaten by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the next round and promptly retired. A year later, Kontaveit also called time on her career. The Estonian was diagnosed with lumbar disc degeneration, and it brought the curtains down on her career.

Once ranked No. 2 in the world by the WTA, the Estonian has turned away from tennis to concentrate on her family. When Leon was born, she announced the birth on Instagram with a heartfelt message:

"First week with our Leon Enzo Lepistu. So much love."

Kontaveit's finest moment on Tour came at the 2021 WTA finals when she made it to the final of the end-of-year showpiece event. Kontaveit lost to Garbine Muguruza in the round robin stage. A semifinal win over Maria Sakkari made her the first Estonian player to reach the final of the event.

Kontaveit lost the final, beaten for a second time by Muguruza, 6-3, 7-5. She could never scale those heights again in her playing career. However, she looks relaxed and happy with her life beyond tennis.

