Former tennis player Anke Huber has backed Angelique Kerber to return to tennis after childbirth.

Kerber has been absent from the WTA tour since June 2022 and announced her pregnancy before the US Open. The former World No. 1 gave birth to her daughter Liana on February 25 this year.

Huber, who is currently the director of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, disclosed that she has communicated with Angelique Kerber and that the new mother "definitely" wants to return to the tour. She also cited examples of other players who returned to action after giving birth, adding that the WTA 500 tournament would welcome Kerber back with "open arms."

"We wrote to each other once or twice after the birth of her child. She definitely wants to come back, you can hear that from all sides. If she really wants that, I don't see anything that speaks against it," Huber said.

"A few other players have already shown that it's possible: Maria, Azarenka or Clijsters, for example, and Svitolina has also played again. In the future, more and more players with children will be on the tour and I think it's nice that it's like that. In Stuttgart we would definitely welcome Angie again with open arms," she added.

Angelique Kerber hints at return to Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2024

Kerber in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Angelique Kerber recently hinted at a comeback to tennis. Ahead of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the former World No. 1 said that she was sad not to be attending the tournament but couldn't wait to be back next year.

“@porschetennis Grand Prix 2023 is coming up! Sad not to be there this year, but very excited to see who will take home the winner’s car #PTGP23,” Kerber wrote on her Instagram stories, adding, “Can’t wait to be back in Stuttgart next year!”

Angelique Kerber's last appearance on the WTA tour came at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she was seeded 32nd. The German reached the third round before losing to Elise Mertens. She is currently ranked No. 140 in the world.

Poll : 0 votes