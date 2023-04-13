Angelique Kerber has hinted at a comeback to competitive tennis after the birth of her first child.

Former Wimbledon champion Kerber was last seen in action at the SW19 in 2022, where she faced a third-round exit against Belgium’s Elise Mertens. Ahead of the US Open last year, the German tennis player announced her pregnancy and declared that she would be taking maternity leave.

“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason,” she wrote on social media.

Kerber welcomed her first child with boyfriend Franco Bianco on February 25. The three-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to announce the birth of her daughter, Liana.

“Welcome to our family, Liana *25.02.2023. Having you with us is the most beautiful & overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined,” Kerber wrote in an Instagram post.

With the 2023 Stuttgart Open coming up (April 15-23), the German, who is a two-time champion, expressed her sadness at not being able to contest the title this year but revealed her desire to be back in action before the 2024 edition of the tournament.

“@porschetennis Grand Prix 2023 is coming up! Sad not to be there this year, but very excited to see who will take home the winner’s car #PTGP23,” she wrote on her Instagram stories, adding, “Can’t wait to be back in Stuttgart next year!”

"Enjoy the moment now" – What Angelique Kerber was told by colleagues about impending tennis comeback

Angelique Kerber has won three Grand Slam titles, including the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

Angelique Kerber has enjoyed ample success in her tennis career. The 35-year-old has 14 titles to her name – three of which are Grand Slams at the Australian Open, the US Open and Wimbledon.

Having turned pro 20 years ago in 2003 at the age of 15, Kerber has spent the majority of her life as a professional tennis player. However, with the birth of her first child earlier this year, the former World No. 1 is now enjoying her new role as a mother.

Speaking about what colleagues on tour told her about making a return from maternity leave, Kerber revealed that they advised her to take her time and enjoy the moment and not rush her comeback.

“Take your time. Enjoy the moment now. And then, they said I will feel when the time is there to come back. It’s better to take one month later than one month earlier," she said in an interview last year.

Given her personal views, Kerber said that the plan is to be 100% fit and feel good when marking her competitive return.

“When I come back, I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good. This is the plan,” she stated.

