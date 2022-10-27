Angelique Kerber posts photo with Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger in anticipation of their upcoming reunion

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber took to social media to post a throwback reunion photo of herself with Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The German tennis player looked gleeful as she posed with Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger, and captioned it as a throwback pic. Kerber included a heart emoji as well, adding that she was going to meet the duo in Berlin over the weekend.

"Reunion with these two in Berlin on Sunday," read the caption as Kerber tagged both Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger.

Angelique Kerber's Instagram story.

Angelique Kerber and Ana Ivanovic are good friends off the court. During the German's formative years on the tour, Ivanovic was a major support system. Both Kerber and Ivanovic played against each other a lot and their friendship blossomed from their on-court rivalry.

Angelique Kerber targetting return to action by 2023 US Open

Angelique Kerber at the 2022 French Open. (PC: Getty Images)

Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner, announced her pregnancy earlier this year and went on to withdraw from the US Open as a result. Kerber and her partner Franco Bianco, a fitness entrepreneur, will welcome their first child by spring next year. She hopes to return to the court by the end of the year in 2023, most likely around the time of the US Open.

The 2018 Wimbledon champion said she had discussed the subject with fellow tennis star Kim Clijsters, who won the US Open twice as a mother, and Victoria Azarenka, and that the topic "interested" her even when she wasn't pregnant.

"I've talked about this before with Kim, who won the US Open twice as a mum, and also with Victoria Azarenka. The topic just interested me, even though I wasn't pregnant," she said.

In an interview with the Porsche newsroom, Kerber said she was looking forward to the release of her autobiography in November.

"There are various projects that are important for me. One is my autobiography that is set to be published in November. I’ve invested a lot of time in it and have thought a lot about what I want to let the people in on, which messages I want to give young players starting out in the game. It was a very intensive and very emotional preoccupying myself with my life and my career. I hope I can give many people some pleasure with it," Kerber said.

